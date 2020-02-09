GlobalData’s report, “Chlorine Industry Outlook in China to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on China’s Chlorine industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers China’s Chlorine plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Chlorine producers.

Key Players:

· China National Chemical Corp

· Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd

· Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Chlorine plants in China

— Comprehensive information of all planned Chlorine projects in China

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Chlorine industry supply scenario in China from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Chlorine industry market dynamics in China from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Chlorine plants

— Company capacity shares for key Chlorine producers in China.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on China’s Chlorine industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting China’s Chlorine industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Chlorine producers

— Opportunities in the Chlorine industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. China Chlorine Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 8

2.1. China Chlorine Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 8

2.2. China Chlorine Industry, Company Share, 2017 42

3. China, Chlorine Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2018–2022 44

4. China Chlorine Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 45

4.1. China Chlorine Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 45

4.2. China Chlorine, Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 47

5. China Chlorine, Trade Balance, 2008–2022 49

5.1. China Chlorine Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 49

5.2. China Chlorine Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 51

6. China National Chemical Corp, Company Snapshot 53

6.1. China National Chemical Corp, Company Overview 53

6.2. China National Chemical Corp, Key Information 53

6.3. China National Chemical Corp, Business Description 54

6.3.1. Business Overview 54

6.4. China National Chemical Corp, Chlorine Market, 2017 56

6.4.1. China National Chemical Corp, Chlorine Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 56

6.4.2. China National Chemical Corp, Chlorine Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 57

6.4.3. China National Chemical Corp, Chlorine Capacity in China, 2008–2022 58

6.4.4. China National Chemical Corp, Chlorine Plant Details in China, 2017 60

6.5. SWOT Analysis 61

6.5.1. Overview 61

6.5.2. China National Chemical Corp Strengths 62

6.5.3. China National Chemical Corp Weaknesses 63

6.5.4. China National Chemical Corp Opportunities 63

6.5.5. China National Chemical Corp Threats 64

7. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Company Snapshot 66

7.1. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Company Overview 66

7.2. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Key Information 66

7.3. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Chlorine Market, 2017 67

7.3.1. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Chlorine Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 67

7.3.2. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Chlorine Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 67

7.3.3. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Chlorine Capacity in China, 2008–2022 68

7.3.4. Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Chlorine Plant Details in China, 2017 69

8. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd, Company Snapshot 70

8.1. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd, Company Overview 70

8.2. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd, Key Information 70

8.3. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd, Business Description 71

8.3.1. Business Overview 71

8.3.2. Functional material and specialty chemicals 71

8.3.3. Petrochemical Series 71

8.3.4. PU Series 72

8.4. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd, Chlorine Market, 2017 73

8.4.1. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd, Chlorine Capacity Split, China and Rest of the World, 2017 73

8.4.2. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd, Chlorine Plant Capacity Share in China, 2017 73

8.4.3. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd, Chlorine Capacity in China, 2008–2022 74

8.4.4. Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd, Chlorine Plant Details in China, 2017 74

8.5. SWOT Analysis 75

Continued…

