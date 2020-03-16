Chlorine Industry Development Trends 2019 | Insights & Key Company Profile

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Chlorine Industry Outlook in the US to 2022 – Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Chlorine market report [4 Year Forecast 2018-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Chlorine market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Chlorine industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Summary

GlobalDatas report, Chlorine Industry Outlook in the US to 2022 – Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants, provides up to date in-depth information on the USs Chlorine industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers the USs Chlorine plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the countrys leading Chlorine producers.

Scope

– Comprehensive information of all active Chlorine plants in the US

– Comprehensive information of all planned Chlorine projects in the US

– Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

– Chlorine industry supply scenario in the US from 2008 to 2022

– Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

– Chlorine industry market dynamics in the US from 2008 to 2022

– Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

– Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

– Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

– Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Chlorine plants

– Company capacity shares for key Chlorine producers in the US.

Reasons to buy

– Latest information on the USs Chlorine industry

– Macro and microeconomic trends affecting the USs Chlorine industry

– Market positioning of the countrys Chlorine producers

– Opportunities in the Chlorine industry

– Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

– Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 7

2. The US Chlorine Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008-2022 8

2.1. The US Chlorine Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008-2022 8

2.2. The US Chlorine, Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 23

2.3. The US Chlorine Industry, Company Share, 2017 26

3. The US, Chlorine Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2018-2022 27

4. The US Chlorine Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008-2022 28

4.1. The US Chlorine, Industry, Market Size, 2008-2022 28

4.2. The US Chlorine Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008-2022 30

4.3. The US Chlorine, Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 32

4.4. The US, Chlorine Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008-2022 34

5. The US Chlorine, Trade Balance, 2008-2022 36

5.1. The US Chlorine Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008-2022 36

5.2. The US Chlorine Industry, Net Exports, 2008-2022 38

5.3. The US Chlorine Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008-2022 40

