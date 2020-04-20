Chlorhexidine Gluconate Cloths Market Size Sees Promising Growth To Cross Highest Revenue By 2027

Chlorhexidine Gluconate Cloths Market: Overview

Chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) is an antiseptic. It has been used for more than 50 years. CHG has been used in different applications in hospitals as a skin antiseptic and topical disinfectant in bathing cloths, surgical scrub products, oral rinses, topical dressings, implantable surgical meshes, and intravenous catheters. 2% chlorhexidine gluconate cloths are germ-killing wipes or antiseptic wipes. Germs live on the skin. CHG cloth wipes are used to clean the skin and the surface. CHG cloths kill 99% of the germs on the skin surface and help to prevent serious infections. CHG bathing cloth is used in hospitals to prevent surgical site infections, central line-associated bloodstream infections, as well as colonization or infections due to multidrug-resistant organisms.

CHG has a broad spectrum in antimicrobial activity. It has very rare side effects and persistent antimicrobial activity. Unlike Povidone-iodine (PVP-I), CHG is not inactivated by organic material. CHG is used in different concentrations: 0.9%, 2%, and 4%. It has applications in disposable impregnated cloths (2%), liquid solutions for showering or dilution (4%), and bathing solutions for burn patients (0.9%). CHG cloths are used on a daily basis in pediatric department in hospitals to reduce the risk of infections among children. CHG cloths are used for children having a central line, ones who are in intensive care units, and those who will undergo surgery or a procedure. Dry and cool skin is less likely to get rashes or irritated from CHG cloths. CHG offers better results when applied to patients twice a day at home before joint arthroplasty; once at night and once in the morning before surgery.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate Cloths Market: Key Trends

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that patients should be showered at least the night before surgery with an antiseptic rinse or wipe in order to reduce infection during the procedure. Topical CHG is considered to be an effective and long-lasting antiseptic. Homemade rinse preparations have responded inadequately compared to no-rinse cloths. Wipes can be filled or saturated with additives or lotions to provide maximum advantage. Wipe manufacturers have formulation experts who help to develop wipes techniques which includes gel, aqueous, wax, and lotion only to create proper padding or coatings of the nonwoven wipes. Tailored wipes are for best performance, user experience, and texture. It is important to present wipes in various folding configurations, including inter-folded and z-folded which is in stacked form or cross folded for differential uses.

Increase in awareness about chlorhexidine gluconate cloths for cleanliness, rise in surgical site infections, and infection free body are factors projected to drive the global chlorhexidine gluconate cloths market during the forecast period. Side-effects of CHG products such as rashes and allergies are anticipated to restrain the market from 2019 to 2027.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate Cloths Market: Segmentation

The global chlorhexidine gluconate cloths market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into 2% chlorhexidine gluconate cloths and 4% chlorhexidine gluconate cloths. Based on application, the global chlorhexidine gluconate cloths market can be classified into surgical preparation and personal care. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate Cloths Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global chlorhexidine gluconate cloths market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for leading market share during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2027.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate Cloths Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global chlorhexidine gluconate cloths market are 3M, Cardinal Health, Stryker (Sage Products), ConvaTec, GAMA Healthcare, BD, Medline Industries, Molnlycke Health Care, Coloplast, and Clinicept Healthcare, among others.

