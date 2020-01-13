Chlor-Alkali Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future has published a half-cooked research report on the Global Chlor-Alkali Market.

Chlor-Alkali Market Overview:

Chlor-alkali is an industrial process that consists of two chemicals, namely chlorine and an alkali, and is used for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. It is a technology that is used to produce sodium hydroxide and chlorine, both of which are commodity chemicals required by the industry. It can also produce muriatic acid and potassium hydroxide. There is a total of three types of electrolytic processes used in the production of caustic soda and chlorine; these are the mercury cell process, the diaphragm cell process, and the membrane cell process. Realizing the market potential, an extensive study has been conducted by the team of Market Research Future (MRFR) to analyze the factors driving the market. The study reveals the global Chlor-Alkali market to experience a projected reach of USD XX million by the end of the forecast period with an estimated CAGR of XX%.

Some of the key drivers of the market include the rising level of demand from the automobile industry and the construction sector, and the augmented usage in the paper, food, and pulp industries. In order to curb down the harm caused to the environment, a majority of the global producers are shifting their attention towards making chlor-alkali chemicals by utilizing membrane cell technology.

On the flip side, factors that can cause the market to deteriorate are strict government regulations in regard to the safety of the environment. This is due to the harmful carbon and mercury emissions which emits from these products. Another hurdle that must be conquered over in the sector is the lack of standardization in order to achieve growth and expansion. Moreover, it should be ensured that lower energy is consumed and the impact over the environment is reduced by enhancing the pre-existing technologies. This would enable the Chlor-Alkali market to continue on its upward growth trajectory.

Market Segmentation

The global segmentation of the Chlor-Alkali market is done on the basis of application and product.

By product: Chlor-alkali is divided into caustic soda, soda ash, chlorine gas, and others. Soda ash is prepared by using the process of Solvay. Whereas, caustic soda and chlorine are prepared through electrolysis of sodium chloride (NaCl).

By application: the applications include soaps & detergents, organic chemicals, food, paper & pulp, organic chemicals, and others.

Regional Analysis

The segmentation of the global Chlor-Alkali market comprises regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Globally, Asia-Pacific bears the dominant position in the Chlor-Alkali market both in relation to the volume and value. The market is expected to continue with its rise in the forthcoming years at the same rate. Due to reasons such as rapid industrialization, low cost attached to labor and raw materials, and the high manufacturing rate of Chlor-Alkali products, China is the major revenue generating nation in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America and Europe stand in the second and third position, respectively, owing to the low production level of Chlor-Alkali products as compared to other developing economies.

Competitive Analysis

The emergence of new industry players in the Chlor-Alkali sector has brought forward a trend of solid, volume-driven growth to the market. Companies are aiming to solidify their claim in the industry and gain an edge over their competition with effective planning and experimentation.

Some of the major players identified in this market segment are Tata Chemicals Ltd, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Bayer Material Sciences AG, AkzoNobel NV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Solvay S.A., Axiall Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Nirma Limited, and others.

On July 2018, AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational company, announced the plans of upgrading its Rotterdam chlor-alkali plant in order to include a new production line for caustic soda and chlorine. This second production line for the company will ensure a continuous supply of chlorine and enable them to expand their production capacity in the near future.

