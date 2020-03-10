Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market to Grow at a Brilliant CAGR of 6.0% by 2025

Global Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Overview

Chlamydial infection, caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, is the most common contagious sexually transmitted infection and results in significant economic cost and morbidity worldwide. Occurs most commonly in young sexually active population, C. trachomatis causes urethritis in men and cervicitis in women, as well as extra-genital infections, including pharyngeal and rectal infections. Asymptomatic infections are common in both men and women. Untreated chlamydial infection may cause severe abnormalities related with the upper reproductive tract, mainly in younger women, including salpingitis, infertility, and ectopic pregnancy. Maternal infection is associated with serious adverse results in neonates, such as low birth weight, preterm birth, nasopharyngeal infection, chlamydial conjunctivitis, and pneumonia. C. trachomatis can be diagnosed by culture, Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs), Direct Fluorescent Tests, and others (ELISAs).

Global Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Scope

This report on the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The markets of diagnostics and therapeutics are independently analyzed as two separate markets within the report. The market for chlamydia infection therapeutics is segmented based on product type, end-user and region, while the market for chlamydia infection diagnostics is segmented on the basis of diagnostics and end-user. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Market related factors such as global incidence/prevalence of sexual transmitted infection, global incidence/prevalence of eye infection, cost of sexual transmitted infection in U.S (2010-2015), and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, clinical trials, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Global Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market has been segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. Chlamydia infection diagnostics segment further segmented into nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), direct fluorescent tests, and others (ELISAs).

The therapeutics used for treatment of chlamydia infection include Macrolides, Quinolones, Sulfonamides, Tetracycline, and Aminopenicillins. Macrolides are the antibiotics most commonly prescribed to treat chlamydia infection.

Geographically, the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries for the chlamydia infection therapeutics market. These include the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, U.K., Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market. The report also profiles major players in the chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Bio Rad laboratories, Novartis AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, bioMerieux, DiaSorin SpA, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

