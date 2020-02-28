Chlamydia Infection Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is Expanding CAGR of 6.0% Over the Forecast Period between 2017 and 2025

Browse Press Release @

The global revenue of the chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market registered at a US$1,195.5 mn in 2016 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to attain value of US$2,002.2 mn in 2025. On the basis of diagnostics methods, the market is the segment of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) accounted for the larger share with more than 69.8% in 2016. These tests are approved by FDA and their demand for these sensitive diagnostic tests is fuelled by the rising prevalence of chlamydia. On the basis of region, North America accounted for the larger share of more than 55.5% in 2016.

Demand for Novel Diagnostics and Therapeutics to Boost Growth

Prevalence of chlamydia infection, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and numerous other infections are increasing which is boosting need for the novel diagnostics and therapeutics especially in the developed countries is driving demand for infection diagnostics and propelling growth of the global chlamydia infection diagnosis and therapeutics market. Growing number of research and development activities mainly for the academic research is driving growth of the global chlamydia infection diagnosis and therapeutics market.

In addition, rising health awareness coupled with rising healthcare expenditure globally have boosted the demand for chlamydia infection diagnosis and therapeutics. Risk of infection among young generation due to numerous biological factors is fuelling demand for the infection diagnostics which is likely to drive growth of the global chlamydia infection diagnostics and therapeutics market. Availability of sensitive and effective diagnostic tests is leading to surge in the number of cases of these infection.

