Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Worldwide Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2023

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Synopsis

Globally, the chip scale package LED Market is expected to grow from USD 743.8 million in 2018 to USD 1,807.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

Chip scale package LED is an advancement over traditional LEDs where the packaging process includes attachment of a die with an interposer (ceramic substrate), resulting into a packaged LED. In the manufacturing process of a chip scale package LED, the packaging processes are avoided as the chip is singulated and coated using phosphor. Once the wafer is diced, a chip scale package LED becomes ready for use on a PCB. By eliminating many production processes, the manufacturing cost of chip scale LED is also much lesser than a traditional LED. This also reduces the chances of manufacturing defective products.

The major driving factors for the chip scale package LED market are low manufacturing cost, and high package density. The product is expected to witness a huge adoption in the automotive sector. In this study, the chip scale package LED market is segmented based on application, power range, and region/country. By application, the market is segmented into backlighting unit (BLU), general lighting, automotive lighting, flash lighting, and others. By power range, the market is segmented into high power and low- and mid-power. Finally, the regions covered in this study are North America- US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe- Germany, France, the UK, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; and the rest of the world, which includes Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Key players

The prominent players in Chip scale package LED market are Lumileds Holding B.V. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (South Korea), OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany), LG Innotek (South Korea), Epistar Corp. (Taiwan), Cree, Inc. (US), Genesis Photonics Inc. (Taiwan), Semileds Corporation (Taiwan), and Lextar Electronics Corporation (Taiwan).

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Competitive Analysis

According to the latest trend in the chip scale package LED market, most enterprises are expanding their technological capabilities, with increased investments in research and developments activities. Most of the companies have adopted inorganic strategy to expand their businesses, wherein, partnership and collaboration accounted for XX%, whereas; merger & acquisition accounted for XX% of the overall key development undergone by the key players in the market.

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Segmentation.

The global chip scale package LED Market is segmented into application, power range, and region/country.

By application, the market is segmented into backlighting unit (BLU), general lighting, automotive lighting, flash lighting, and others.

By power range, the market is segmented into high power and low- and mid-power.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Regional Analysis

The global market for global chip scale package LED is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia Pacific is presumed to have largest contribution in the chip scale package LED market. China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and South Korea are the leading countries in the region. The region is considered as the most potential region in terms of development and adoption of chip scale package LEDs in the areas of smartphone and display systems. North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the chip scale package LED market over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the leading countries in the North America chip scale LED market. The high growth can be attributed to the presence of many innovative semiconductor companies in the region that support boosting growth of chip scale LED products in the North America market.

