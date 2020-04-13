Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market: Expected to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2026

The global chip scale package (CSP) LED market was valued at US$ 844.2 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13.90% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” The report suggests that rising use of chip scale package (CSP) LED across automotive, consumer electronics, and media & entertainment industries worldwide along with the rising trend of using technology such as augmented reality or virtual reality around the globe is likely to spur the demand for chip scale package (CSP) LED in the coming years.

As key players introduced chip scale package (CSP) LED in developed markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, these regions are likely to account for dominant share of the global chip scale package (CSP) LED market. Growing demand for chip scale package (CSP) LED for large number of lighting applications such as backlight LED and flash LED, growing trend toward use of CSP LED across automotive lighting, and presence of large number of well-established players across China, Republic of Korea, and Taiwan is likely to boost growth of the Asia Pacific chip scale package (CSP) LED market at a growth rate of around 13% from 2018 to 2026.

Chip scale package (CSP) LEDs are used for many applications such as backlighting, spotlighting, high bay, and low bay lighting. The bigger advantage of CSP LED is its smaller form factor that makes it easily applicable to any compact device such as smartphones. Furthermore, to get the smaller form factor of the CSP LED, many manufacturers remove many of the elements from the system.

Additionally, LED die gets directly soldered onto a PCB with the help of P and N contacts, which results in thermal resistance reduction between the PCB and LED die. However, heating can be a serious issue, as there is no ceramic submount that spreads the heat between the PCB and die. Rising heating related problems result in reduced reliability and LED lifetime, poor light quality, and ultimately catastrophic failure. However, with continuously evolving technology pertaining to CSP LEDs, many manufacturers are coming up with novel methods to deal with the thermal issues.