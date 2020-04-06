Chip-On-Flex (COF) Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019 to 2026

Chip-On-Flex or COF is a semiconductor assembly technology in which the die is mounted directly on the flexible substrate circuit board as against the traditional printed circuit boards, along with electrical connections. Chip-On-Flex offers multiple advantages over the printed circuit boards such as reduced weight, compact size, high reliability and lower production cost. Flexible reinforced boards, semi-flexible boards and rigid flexible boards are the different types of substrates used for Chip-On-Flex.

Market Dynamics: Global Chip-On-Flex (COF) Market

The Chip-On-Flex (COF) market is primarily driven by the increased demand for adaptive and miniaturized components in wide range of applications. Another factor complimenting the growth of global Chip-On-Flex market is the increasing demand of flexible batteries. Flexible batteries is a major application of Chip-On-Flex technology which is expected to witness prominent growth in during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing adoption of flexible displays in applications ranging from smartphones to e-paper is anticipated to supplement the growth of Chip-On-Flex market, as it is one of the prominent application of Chip-On-Flex technology.

Market Segmentation: Global Chip-On-Flex (COF) Market

The global Chip-On-Flex (COF) market has been segmented based on type, application, end use industry, and region. Based on type, the global Chip-On-Flex (COF) market can be classified into single sided Chip-On-Flex, double sided Chip-On-Flex, and others. Based on applications, the Chip-On-Flex (COF) market can be segmented into static and dynamic. Based on end use industry, the Chip-On-Flex (COF) market can be segmented into IT and telecommunication, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others.

In terms of region, the global Chip-On-Flex (COF) market can be segregated into North America (the U.S., Canada and Rest of North America), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa), and South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America).

Preliminary Analysis

North America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to contribute major share to the global Chip-On-Flex (COF) market due to the presence of leading Chip-On-Flex (COF) manufacturers and prominent growth of the application industries in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Moreover, amongst the applications of Chip-On-Flex (COF), the dynamic applications are anticipated to dominate the market in terms of market size as well as growth during the forecast period.