China Millimeter Wave Radar Market Size, Share, Suppliers Analysis, January 2019

Veoneer was the Champion in the SRR Field with a Share of 32.4% and Bosch Ruled the LRR Segment with 40.1% Shares in the Chinese Millimeter Wave Radar Market in January 2019.

It is shown from our survey of suppliers who provide radars for nearly 90 passenger car models in the Chinese market in January 2019 that these car models swept over 96% of total radar installations — the number of OEM radars mounted on cars consumers have bought.

In January 2019, Veoneer grabbed the largest share of 32.4% in the Chinese short-range radar (SRR) market; and Continental, Hella, Aptiv and Valeo were in the second to fifth places, with a respective share of 22.2%, 20.4%, 14.8% and 6.6%.

Get Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2131436

In January 2019, Bosch came to the top spot with a share of 40.1% in the Chinese long-range radar (LRR) market; and Continental, Denso and Aptiv which commanded 35.0%, 14.6% and 6.0% of the market, respectively, were positioned at the second to fourth places.

In the first two months of 2019, China produced 3.137 million passenger cars and sold 3.243 million units, slumping by 16.8% and 17.5% from the same period last year, respectively. Yet radar market bucked the downtrend during the period, with installations in passenger cars surging by 20.5%, of which 77GHz radars enjoyed a 64.1% spurt while the 24GHz ones shrank by 2.2%.

For More Details Inquire at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2131436

We will follow up the developments of the Chinese radar market and release a report on supplier’s market share and installation each month. We also have concurrent research topics for you in the form of market share and installation reports, such as head-up display (HUD), surround view system, T-BOX and forward-looking camera. Your interest in us or consultation is well welcome.

Table of Contents:

1 Millimeter Wave Radar Market Analysis

1.1 Radar Installations to Passenger Cars in China in January 2019

1.2 Radar-mounted Vehicle Models’ Installations (by Brand/by Vehicle Model)

1.3 Vendors’ SRR Installations and Their Market Shares

1.4 Vendors’ SRR Unit Price, Sales and Market Shares

1.5 Vendors’ LRR Installations and Their Market Shares

1.6 Vendors’ LRR Unit Price, Sales and Market Shares

1.7 Installations of Radars by Price

1.8 Installation Structure of 24GHz/77GHz Radars of Vendors by Price

1.9 Total Radar Installations and 24GHz/77GHz Radar Installations, Jan-Feb 2019

1.10 Installation Structure of 24GHz Radars for New Vehicles by Price and Top 20 Brands by Installation in China, Jan-Feb 2019

1.11 Growth in Installations of 77GHz LRR/SRR for New Vehicles in China, Jan-Feb 2019

1.12 Installation Structure of 77GHz Radars for New Vehicles by Price and Top 20 Brands by Installation in China, Jan-Feb 2019

Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2131436

2 Millimeter-wave Radar Suppliers

2.1 Veoneer

2.2 Aptiv

2.3 Bosch

2.3.1 Bosch LRR4 Radar and MRR4 Radar

2.3.2 Bosch 5th-generation 77GHz Radar

2.4 Continental

2.5 Valeo

2.6 Hella

2.7 Denso

3 Millimeter-wave Radar Chip Market Size and Share

3.1 Supply Relation between Radar System Suppliers and Radar Chip Vendors

3.2 Radar Chip Installations to Passenger Cars and Market Shares in January 2019

3.3 Infineon

3.4 NXP

3.5 ST

3.6 TI

4 Millimeter-wave Radar Industry Dynamics

4.1 Calterah Unveiled Its 2nd-generation Radar Chip SoC-ALPS Series

4.2 MediaTek Launched the Mass-produced Radar Platform — Autus R10

4.3 ANDAR Technologies Rolled Out Phased Array 77GHz CMOS Radar Chip

4.4 Beijing Autoroad Tech Is Scheduled to Mass-produce Tens of Thousands of 77GHz Medium Range Radars