China Infant Milk Formula Market 2019: Growth Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts

China has emerged as the world’s largest infant milk formula market. The nation is a unique high potential market with high concentration of foreign and domestic players. Consumer patterns manifest national’s high affinity for imported premium baby foods. The nation is also worlds largest importer of the product. Food scandals in the past have proved detrimental for domestic baby formula players. However, consumer preference in the nation varies in various city tiers based of socio-economic factors. Premium foreign brands have more takers in higher tier cities than in lower tier cities where domestic brands dominate.

Infant milk formula can be segmented into various stages such as Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4 and Stage 5 depending on age of the baby or toddler. The report also provides an overview of regulatory environment applicable at various stages. In addition to this market size breakdown by infant formula at various stages is also covered in the report. The report provides in-depth understanding of the industry with the help of value chain analysis. It further provides analysis catering to various city tiers in China, market players in the industry and pricing analysis of imported as well as domestic formula.

Similar to every other industry, China’s infant milk formula market is also impacted by underlying drivers as well as challenges. Lower breastfeeding ratio due to increasing participation of women in workforce, mini baby boom with two-child policy in place and emergence of e-commerce in baby products space are driving industry’s growth in China. Series of food safety related issues in China has increased regulatory pressure in the sector. Compliance with these regulations hinders growth of foreign and domestic companies in the segment. In addition to this, high incidences of smuggling of milk formula from cross-border and circulation of counterfeit baby formula have also posed challenge to industry’s growth.

The report also covers section of major trends and industry developments in recent years which influences industry dynamics. Some of these include high demand for premium IMF, growth of overseas purchases of IMF accompanies with stagnant e-commerce sales, tightening of e-commerce tax loophole, industry consolidations, etc.

The report provides detailed analysis of leading domestic and multinational players in the Chinese infant milk formula market. These include Nestle SA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Danone SA, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. and Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd. These players have been profiled based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the nation based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. The report includes relevant information which can be fruitful for clients in evaluating opportunities in China’s infant milk formula market.

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Infant Formula Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Infant Formula Value Chain Analysis

3.3 China IMF Distribution Channel

4. China Infant Milk Formula Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 China Infant Milk Formula Trade

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.3.1 Product Category

4.3.2 Competitors

4.3.3 City Tiers in China

4.4 China IMF Pricing Analysis

5. China Infant Milk Formula Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends & Developments

5.1.1 High Demand for Premium IMF

5.1.2 Growth of Overseas Purchases & Stagnant E-Commerce Sales

5.1.3 Tightening of E-Commerce Tax Loophole

5.1.4 End to Chinese Practice Daigou

5.1.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.2.1 Preference of Formula Milk over Breastfeed

5.2.2 Mini baby boom in China

5.2.3 Emergence of Baby food E-commerce

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Regulatory Pressure

5.3.2 Smuggling of Formula Milk

5.3.3 Counterfeit Baby Formula

6. Regulations & Government Interventions

6.1 Regulations

6.2 Government Intervention

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Nestle SA

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Product Analysis

8.1.3 Financial Overview

8.1.4 Business Strategies

8.2 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Product Analysis

8.2.3 Financial Overview

8.2.4 Business Strategies

8.3 Danone SA

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Product Analysis

8.3.3 Financial Overview

8.3.4 Business Strategies

8.4 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Product Analysis

8.4.3 Financial Overview

8.4.4 Business Strategies

8.5 Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Product Analysis

8.5.3 Financial Overview

8.5.4 Business Strategies

