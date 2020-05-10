China Conjugate Vaccine: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023

China Conjugate Vaccine Market:

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. China is one of the prominent markets with a significant growth rate for conjugate vaccines. All Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) vaccines (including tuberculosis, polio, measles, and diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP), hepatitis A and B, meningococcal, Japanese encephalitis, rubella and mumps) in China are free and mandatory for school admissions. Immunization clinics in China also offer non-EPI vaccines to children but for a fee (and are not covered by insurance programs), including influenza, varicella, Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), rotavirus, and pneumococcal vaccines, among others.

Market Segmentation:

By disease indication, the market is segmented into:

o Pneumococcal

o Haemophilus influenza type B

o Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis

o Meningococcal

o Others

By end user, the market is segmented into:

o Paediatric

o Adult

Key growth factors:

China is projected to be a significant market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and a growing medical tourism industry will drive the growth of the conjugated vaccines market in China. According to the United Nations, China is ageing more rapidly than almost any country in recent history. This acts as a key driver for adult vaccines, owing to more demand by the geriatric population. Since the toll of pneumococcal disease in China is enormous, pneumococcal vaccination could improve children’s health and save lives and is therefore a prime selection for inclusion in the EPI schedule.

Threats and key players:

o The China conjugate vaccine market is expected to have significantly high growth. China has spent tremendous resources on the elimination of measles, but such elimination efforts should be combined with other immunization initiatives, such as educating caregivers about the benefits of other vaccines. The Chinese public is receiving more information about measles than about pneumonia or meningitis. Measles vaccine is free in Shanghai, but pneumococcal vaccine requires payment, which impacts the decision of the public significantly as they are reluctant to pay and get vaccinated.

o Major Conjugate Vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the China conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers, and challenges in the China conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in the China conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for China based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for China based on end user (paediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the China market

