China Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the China Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in China market include
ABB
LG Chem
NEC
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
AEG Power Solutions
General Electric
Hitachi
Siemens AG
The Aes Corporation
Alevo Group
Exergonix
Corvus Energy
East Penn Manufacturing
Enerdel
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group
NGK Insulators
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions
Trinabess
Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,
South China
East China
Southwest China
Northeast China
North China
Central China
Northwest China
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Lithium-Ion Batteries
Sodium-Sulfur Batteries
Flow Batteries
Advanced Lead-Acid Batteries
Others
On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers
Residential
Non-Residential
Utilities
Others
