China 5G market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2025

China 5G Market

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. The China 5G market is anticipated to show a triple-digit growth rate because it is already leading the smartphone market. Commercialization of 5G services is expected across China by 2019, and commercial deployments of 5G are also planned by 2020. 5G networks are likely to enhance mobile broadband services, support ultra HD videos, and launch augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) application. China is expected to be the market leader in VR owing to its early adoption, providing its customers with a supplement experience of 4G networks at its initial phase.

The China 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. These are further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each category In China SIM cellular connections hold the majority of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to grow at an increasing rate.China is expected to hold a significant market share and it is expected to exceed 400 Mn connections by 2025. This may be because of large economies of scale that will reduce the price of 5G devices. Companies like China Telecom, and China Unicom are aggressively trying to capture market share by transferring subsidies from 4G to 5G.

Key growth factors

o The major growth factors of the China 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

o Rapid Population Penetration: Considering the growing global smartphone and mobile internet adoption, mobile internet penetration in China is said to have doubled over the last five years, reaching just less than half of the population by the end of 2016. This implies that the future scope is immense considering the present scenario

Threats and key players

o The region faces growth challenges, such as regulatory pressures, and new operator launches

o As China is an early adopter of 5G networks, it is likely to face the challenge of less matured devices, which might limit the adoption of 5G

o The key players in this market are China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the China 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the China 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and each segment’s data usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size by application: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others

5. Market trends in the China 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges of the China 5G market

7. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the China 5G market and its segments based on applications

2. Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the China 5G market

3. Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

