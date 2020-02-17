Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) Therapy Therapeutics-Pipeline Analysis 2018

Chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) therapy is designed with a single signaling domain. CAR T therapy is comprised of engineered T-cells, that produce chimeric antigen receptor on their cell membrane. These receptors have a potential to recognize the specific tumor antigen.

The procedure of CAR T therapy includes extraction of T cells from the diseased patient, which is then genetically modified and administered to the same patient for treating the disease condition. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the first CAR T therapy, Kymriah, developed by Novartis AG for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in patients less than or up to 25 years of age, and B-cell lymphoma.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is developing CART-EGFR (also known as Anti-EFGR-CAR vector-transduced T cells) as a CAR T therapy for the treatment of advanced EGFR-positive solid tumors. Mustang Bio Inc. is also developing a wide range of CAR-based T-cell immunotherapy in the oncology space. Some of the companies having CAR T therapy-based drugs in the pipeline are Juno Therapeutics Inc., Helix BioPharma Corp. among others.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

