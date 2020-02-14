Chimeric Antigen Receptor Cell Therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) cell therapy is an immuno-oncology (IO) approach that has gained increasing momentum in the past few years, with the approval of two new therapies in 2017 (US) and 2018 (EU). Novartis’ Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Gilead Sciences’ Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) demonstrated impressive efficacy, and have both been approved for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), with Novartis’ product approved for acute lymphocytic leukemia as well. Despite promising efficacy data, several challenges face the integration of CAR cell therapies into the clinic. Complex manufacturing can lead to delayed patient access, as currently approved therapies can take up to three weeks to manufacture. High toxicity is also a key challenge for CAR cell therapies, as high rates of cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicities (which can be fatal) require constant patient monitoring, potentially limiting CAR cell therapy’s use to centers of excellence. High production cost and hefty pricing are also challenges that CAR cell developers fail, as payers may hold negative perceptions of the nearly $0.5M pricepoint per dose.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2956330

This report provides an overview of the approved and late-stage pipeline CAR cell therapy landscape (including pre-clinical and Phase I CAR-NK cells), as well as a summary of key regulation processes in place in the 8MM (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, US, Japan, China). Key challenges faced by CAR cell therapies are summarized, as well as expected future development trends for the field.

Scope

Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research –

– Quotes from eight US- and 5EU-based key opinion leaders, payers, and researchers

– Quotes from three Japan-based key opinion leaders

– Summary of CAR-cell therapy mechanism of action and history of development

– Overview of late-stage CAR cell pipeline and two marketed products

– Outline of regulatory pathways in place for CAR cell therapies across the 8MM, challenges that currently face CAR cell therapies, and future directions for CAR cell therapies

– Call-outs of key information and details

– Insight from GlobalData’s specialist oncology analysts.

Reasons to buy

– Develop business strategies by understanding the challenges facing CAR cell therapies.

– Design development strategies by understanding innovative development strategies likely to improve CAR cell therapy perceptions and uptake in the future.

– Be acquainted with regulatory processes relevant to CAR cell therapies across the US, 5EU, Japan and China.

– Develop strategies by understanding expert perceptions of currently approved CAR cell therapies, challenges facing CAR cell therapies, and future directions of CAR cell therapy.

Companies Mentioned:

Amgen Inc

Autolus Therapeutics Plc

Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Co Ltd

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

bluebird bio Inc

CARsgen Therapeutics Ltd

Celgene Corp

Cell Medica Ltd

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc

Celularity Inc

Celyad SA

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Fosun Pharmaceutical AG

Gilead Sciences Inc

Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Co Ltd

Hangzhou Converd Co Ltd

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd

HRAIN Biotechnology Co Ltd

Juno Therapeutics Inc

Kite Pharma Inc

Nanjing Legend Biotech Co Ltd

NantKwest Inc

Nkarta Inc

Novartis AG

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Shanghai GeneChem Co Ltd

Shanghai Sinobioway Sunterra Biotechnology Co Ltd

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co Ltd

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

Takara Bio Inc

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2956330

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]