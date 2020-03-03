Children’s Books Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Children’s Books Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global Children’s Books market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2025.
Children’s book includes stories, books, magazines, and poems that are enjoyed by children. Modern children’s literature is classified in two different ways: genre or the intended age of the reader.
This report focuses on Children’s Books volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Children’s Books market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pearson
Reed Elsevier
ThomsonReuters
Wolters Kluwer
Random House
Hachette Livre
Grupo Planeta
McGraw-Hill Education
Holtzbrinck
Scholastic (corp.)
Cengage
Wiley
De Agostini Editore
Shueisha
Kodansha
Springer Science and Business Media
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Shogakukan
Harper Collins
Informa
Oxford University Press
China Publishing Group Corporate
Phoenix Publishing and Media Company
Kadokawa Publishing
Grupo Santillana
Bonnier
Gakken
Egmont Group
Simon & Schuster
China Education and Media Group (form. Higher Education Press)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Books
e-Books
Segment by Application
Baby-2
Ages 3-5
Ages 6-8
Ages 9-12
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Children’s Books Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Children’s Books
1.2 Children’s Books Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Children’s Books Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Books
1.2.3 e-Books
1.3 Children’s Books Segment by Application
1.3.1 Children’s Books Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Baby-2
1.3.3 Ages 3-5
1.3.4 Ages 6-8
1.3.5 Ages 9-12
1.3 Global Children’s Books Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Children’s Books Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Children’s Books Market Size
1.4.1 Global Children’s Books Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Children’s Books Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Children’s Books Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Children’s Books Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Children’s Books Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Children’s Books Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Children’s Books Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Children’s Books Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Children’s Books Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Children’s Books Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Children’s Books Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Children’s Books Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Children’s Books Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Children’s Books Production
3.4.1 North America Children’s Books Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Children’s Books Production
3.5.1 Europe Children’s Books Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Children’s Books Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Children’s Books Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Children’s Books Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Children’s Books Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Children’s Books Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Children’s Books Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Children’s Books Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Children’s Books Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Children’s Books Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Children’s Books Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Children’s Books Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Children’s Books Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Children’s Books Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Children’s Books Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Children’s Books Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Children’s Books Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Children’s Books Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Children’s Books Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
