Children Mattress Market Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2028

Global Children Mattress Market Outlook

The global consumption of mattresses has tremendously grown from US$ 12.6 billion in 2004 to US$ 25.3 billion in 2016 which suggest the surging demand for mattresses around the world. North America specifically U.S. by far has remained the leading consumers of mattress followed by China, Brazil, Germany, Canada, and France. With the rise in demand for mattresses, manufacturers are now strategizing on improvising the features on its already existing products which cater to the varying needs and requirements of its target customers. Manufacturers are coming up with mattresses which focuses on the specific demographic segment. For instance, children mattress are being availed specifically for toddlers and infants. Children mattresses are intended to provide a safe, comfortable sleeping surface and all the basic structures such as the core, padding, flame retardant materials and chemicals and the covering.

Global Children Mattress Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Today’s parents take special care and concern on their newborn babies and toddlers in every aspect of their daily routine life. No matter when it comes to food, clothing as well as the mattress that the children have been taken into special consideration by parents. Owing to which not only the mattress manufacturers, several government bodies have taking steps and supporting the right cause of parents to provide a safe and hygienic environment to grow and nurtures. Manufacturers have been designing children mattress which caters and satisfy the needs and demands of its target segment by coming up several varieties of children mattresses such as foam mattress, toddler mattress and crib mattress with additional customization. Manufacturers have been strategizing on coming up with new features from time to time on its children mattress which not only gains the trust of existing customer but also increases its customer base in the global market.

Global Children Mattress: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Children Mattress market has been segmented as –

Foam Mattress

Toddler Mattress

Crib Mattress

Twin Mattress

Others

On the basis of material, the global Children Mattress market has been segmented as –

Memory-foam

Polyester

Cotton

Fabric

Vinyl

Others

On the basis of the sales channel, the global Children Mattress market has been segmented as –

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Franchise Stores

E-Retailers

Global Children Mattress Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Children Mattress market are Tuft and Needle, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Delta Children’s Products Corp., John Lewis plc, Dreams Limited, Hunker, Bed King, Simmons among others.

Children Mattress Market: Key Trends

Major children mattress manufacturers have been strategizing on coming up with innovative mattress in the view of expanding its customer base in the global market. Moreover, several regional government bodies have been taking necessary steps in children mattress market in terms of the safety of the product.

Children Mattress Market: Key Developments

In 2018, Delta Children’s Products Corp. launched their BeautySleep KIDS by Delta Children twin and full-size mattresses.

launched their BeautySleep KIDS by Delta Children twin and full-size mattresses. In 2017, Baby Trend launched first fully ventilated crib mattress with high-tech breathable mesh that ensures safe sleep for infants and toddlers.

launched first fully ventilated crib mattress with high-tech breathable mesh that ensures safe sleep for infants and toddlers. In the U.S., all mattress are required to meet federal standards in the view to reduce the risk of catching fire. For mattresses designed for infants and children, additional chemical testing may be required to prevent exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals.

Opportunities for Children Mattress Market Participants

The global children population is said to be 1.99 billion. In the United States, there is 74.2 million number of children under the age of 18. Owing to the factors such as a considerable number of children in the United States, consumers’ adoption of clean and hygienic lifestyle and rise in per capita income of the country, paves way for critical opportunity for global children mattress market to gain traction and simultaneously increase its customer base. Apart from U.S., countries such as China, India, UK as well as Australia have a higher number of children population under the age of 15 which suggest global children mattress higher scope of generating sales in terms of value sales.