Chicory Market Comparison of Leading Players with Company Profiles 2019-2025

Global Chicory Market Research Report 2019 presents the worldwide Chicory Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

In 2019, the market size of Chicory is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million US$ and will increase to million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of % during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chicory.

Chicory (Chicorium intybus) is a somewhat woody, perennial herbaceous plant of the dandelion family usually with bright blue flowers, rarely white or pink. It can be found throughout all parts of Africa, Europe, and other temperate regions of the world.

Chicory root is commonly processed for food and beverage industry. The leaves of the chicory plant are also in demand in markets around the world; the leaves are used in the preparation of salads and eaten raw as greens.

In this report, statistics are related to commercial processing products of chicory root, including chicory flour, roasted chicory, liquid chicory, and instant chicory.

Chicory industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many chicory products producing companies in the world chicory industry. The main market players are Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus and Leroux. These four companies occupied 85.02% of the global production. The production of chicory will increase to 114410 MT in 2017 from 80181 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.37%. Europe is the largest production region with rich raw material source.

The global consumption value of chicory increases with the 6.13% average growth rate. Europe is the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 53.91% of the global consumption volume in total.

This study presents the Chicory production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. History breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company

Beneo

Cosucra

Sensus

Leroux

Violf

PMV Nutrient Products

FARMVILLA

Market size by Product – Chicory Flour Roasted Chicory Chicory Inulin Others

Market size by End User/Applications – Beverage Industry Food Industry Health Care Products and Medicines

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan

The study objectives of this report are: To analyze and research the global Chicory capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Chicory manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



Table of Contents:

1 Chicory Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chicory

1.2 Chicory Segment by Type

1.3 Chicory Segment by Application

1.3 Global Chicory Market by Region

1.4 Global Chicory Market Size

2 Global Chicory Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chicory Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Chicory Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Chicory Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Chicory Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Chicory Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Global Chicory Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Chicory Production Market Share by Regions

3.4 North America Chicory Production

3.5 Europe Chicory Production

3.6 China Chicory Production (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Chicory Production (2014-2019)

4 Global Chicory Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Chicory Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Chicory Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Chicory Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Chicory Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Chicory Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Chicory Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Chicory Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Chicory Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Chicory Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Chicory Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Chicory Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chicory Business

8 Chicory Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Chicory Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chicory

8.4 Chicory Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Chicory Distributors List

9.3 Chicory Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Chicory are as follows: History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

