Chia Seeds Market 2019 In-depth Industry Analysis By Types, Applications, Size, Share, Competition, Opportunities & Growth By 2025

Global Chia Seeds Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Chia Seeds Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Chia Seeds market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chia Seeds market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Chia seeds are obtained from a species of flowering plant called Salvia hispanica which belong to Lamiaceae or mint family. Chia seeds have gained their popularity based on their nutritional value and diverse application across various industries. Chia seeds contain nutritional supplements like Omega3 fatty acids, good quality proteins and fibre. Owing to the benefits obtained from chia seeds, the product have gained popularity on a global level as a superfood. Demand of chia seeds is found to be escalating among health conscious consumers, due to on its cholesterol lowering properties.

Chia seeds are now widely used in functional food and beverages to enhance the overall nutritive value of the product. Overall, rising health awareness among the present population is supporting the growth of chia seed in the global market.

This report studies the global market size of Chia Seeds in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Chia Seeds in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Chia Seeds market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chia Seeds market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Benexia Europa

The Chia Company

Chia Bia Slovakia

Naturkost Übelhör

ChiaCorp

Glanbia

Market size by Product – Black Chia Seeds White Chia Seeds

Market size by End User/Applications – Food & Beverages Nutraceuticals Animal Feed Personal Care Products Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Chia Seeds capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Chia Seeds manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chia Seeds Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Chia Seeds Production

2.2 Chia Seeds Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Chia Seeds Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Chia Seeds Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Chia Seeds Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Chia Seeds Production by Regions

4.1 Global Chia Seeds Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Chia Seeds Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Chia Seeds Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Chia Seeds Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Chia Seeds Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Chia Seeds Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Chia Seeds Revenue by Type

6.3 Chia Seeds Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Chia Seeds Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Chia Seeds

8.1.4 Chia Seeds Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Chia Seeds Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Chia Seeds Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Chia Seeds Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Chia Seeds Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Chia Seeds Upstream Market

11.2 Chia Seeds Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Chia Seeds Distributors

11.5 Chia Seeds Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chia Seeds are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

