Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of ” Chemosynthetic Polypeptide Drugs Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years” globally.
Chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs market has expanded tremendously over the last decade. Major driving factors for the growth of the chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs market, include, increasing need to expand the development of new drugs due to rising number of cancer patients and metabolic diseases like diabetes, and increased government funding for the development of novel drugs. All these factors have fostered towards increasing research and development in the chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs market. Presently, many polypeptide drugs like vasopressin, bacitracin, icatibant, colistin (polymyxin E) and polymyxin B, and colistin methane sulfonate are used to cure serious infectious diseases in different areas, such as, neurology, endocrinology, and hematology. Rapid adoption of these potentially advanced drugs and increasing awareness and affordability of the people across geographies will continually provide growth towards this market. On the other hand, factors like huge amount of capital involved and few adverse effects like nephrotoxicity, muscle weakness, problems in speech, paresthesias, and respiratory problems, would most likely impede the growth of this market.
Geographically, North America especially the U.S. dominates the chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs market followed by the European and the Japanese market. Major factor responsible for the growth of this market in these regions include, high prevalence of cardiac and metabolic diseases. According to the WHO estimates, around 17.3 million people died due to cardio-vascular diseases in the year 2008, representing 30% of the world’s total mortality. Other factors include high awareness about healthcare in these regions and also the rise in demand for efficient therapeutic drugs. With the introduction of these polypeptide drugs, there is a huge scope for this market to excel in the near future by more innovative researches. Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market as this region is expected to show a rapid growth in future. Major factors responsible for the rapid growth of this market in this region are presence of most of the emerging economies in the region, proportion of government funds allocated to the healthcare sector is remarkably high with an aim to create an environment that will increase productivity and innovation. Due to the huge population in countries like China and India, there is high prevalence of various infectious and carcinogenic diseases in the region. Chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs market segment is also expected to show a rapid growth in this region due to factors like changing lifestyle of the people of this region along with improving healthcare infrastructure and demand for advanced therapeutics. Some of the major players operating in the chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs market are Peptides International, Inc., Biovectra, Inc., X-Gen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Novo-Nordisk, Amgen, Inc., Ipsen and others.
