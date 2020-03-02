Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of ” Chemosynthetic Polypeptide Drugs Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years” globally.

Chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs are composed of certain amino acids that combine to form a single unit. These drugs do produce a considerable remedial effect on different diseases, however, accompanied by a few side effects. Chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs are considered closely important mainly because of the therapeutic and curative effects it offers. Their prime areas of application are curing of diseases like tumor, metabolism, immunoregulation, cardiovascular diseases, and various other infectious diseases. These chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs are much more influential as compared to the traditional drugs, hence will likely replace the existing pharmaceutical drugs. Currently, there are more than 140 polypeptide drugs available in the global market. Some of the major chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs available in the global market are thymalfasin, thymopentin, somatostatin, octreotide and thyrocalcitonin.

Chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs market has expanded tremendously over the last decade. Major driving factors for the growth of the chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs market, include, increasing need to expand the development of new drugs due to rising number of cancer patients and metabolic diseases like diabetes, and increased government funding for the development of novel drugs. All these factors have fostered towards increasing research and development in the chemosynthetic polypeptide drugs market. Presently, many polypeptide drugs like vasopressin, bacitracin, icatibant, colistin (polymyxin E) and polymyxin B, and colistin methane sulfonate are used to cure serious infectious diseases in different areas, such as, neurology, endocrinology, and hematology. Rapid adoption of these potentially advanced drugs and increasing awareness and affordability of the people across geographies will continually provide growth towards this market. On the other hand, factors like huge amount of capital involved and few adverse effects like nephrotoxicity, muscle weakness, problems in speech, paresthesias, and respiratory problems, would most likely impede the growth of this market.