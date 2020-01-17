Chemical & Petroleum Containers Market: Key Manufacturers |Berlin Packaging Chemical Containers, Inc. Industrial Container Services, LLC Schutz Container Systems

Global Chemical & Petroleum Containers Market: Overview

Chemical & petroleum containers include bottles, buckets, drums, cans, vials & ampoules, jars, and jerry cans. These packaging formats can be made of materials such as plastic, metal, glass, and steel.

Storing products and chemicals such as heating oil, diesel fuel, gasoline, acids, and bases in chemical & petroleum containers or in tanks, whether underground or above ground, raises concerns about leaks, spills, and overfills. Chemical & petroleum containers are made of Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), tin-coated steel, and other metals. According to a study, chemical & petroleum containers made of PE showed reduction in the octane number of gasoline when stored for several months. Reduction in the octane number causes problems in the quality of products. The surface analysis of the PE storage chemical & petroleum containers kept indoors showed that the gasoline permeated into the surface of the containers.

Thus, tin-coated steel chemical & petroleum containers are used for the storage of gasoline, as they are less affected by external influences as compared to PE. Chemical & petroleum containers and their foundations offer protection to their contents from all forms of internal & external wear, vibration, shock, corrosion, fire, heat, vacuum, and pressure, the failure of which is likely to result in personal or environmental damage. Chemical & petroleum containers are coated internally with coatings that are compatible with the substance stored. Hence, the global chemical & petroleum containers market is expected to witness significant growth in the Asia region due to urbanization and industrialization.

Packaging materials are required to contain and preserve materials, permit safe transportation, and serve as a means of informing end customers of the material characteristics of the contents. The supply chain for chemical & petroleum containers comprises raw material suppliers, transport providers, end-product manufacturers, packaging waste contractors, and recycling service providers. The growth of the chemical industry is contributing to the growth of the global chemical & petroleum containers market. The preference for plastic chemical & petroleum containers over metal due to their suitability of usage with chemicals and petroleum products is driving the chemical & petroleum containers market. Moreover, plastic chemical & petroleum containers are well-suited for intermodal transportation and can be shipped anywhere in the world without having to rely on any single given mode of transport. All chemical & petroleum containers must be clearly and correctly labelled so that people are aware of their contents and hazards. Various chemicals in liquid, solid, or gaseous forms are required by numerous manufacturing industries, which include food & beverages, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, etc. Furthermore, the demand for petroleum products for the manufacturing of grease, lubricants, and certain oils is expected to propel the chemical & petroleum containers market.

Global Chemical & Petroleum Containers Market: Segmentation

The global chemical & petroleum containers market is segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Up to 5 Ltr.

5 Ltr. to 10 Ltr.

10 Ltr. to 15 Ltr.

15 Ltr. and Above

The global chemical & petroleum containers market is segmented on the basis of material type into:

Plastic PET PP PE PVC Others

Metal

Glass

The global chemical & petroleum containers market is segmented on the basis of product type into:

Bottles

Buckets

Drums

Cans

Vials & Ampoules

Jars

Jerry cans

IBC’s

Others

The global chemical & petroleum containers market is segmented on the basis of content phase into:

Liquids

Gases

Solids

The global chemical & petroleum containers market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Chemicals Consumer Chemicals Specialty Chemicals Basic Inorganic Chemicals Polymers Petrochemicals

Petroleum Petrol Diesel Grease Lubricants Heating Oil



Global Chemical & Petroleum Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The US and Germany markets are expected to be characterized by a mature consumer base, and thus account for a major share of the global chemical & petroleum containers market throughout the forecast period. The chemical & petroleum containers market in countries, such as India, China, and Japan, is expected to experience significant growth due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. The Turkey and Israel chemical & petroleum containers markets are also expected to gain momentum over the forecast period due to the wide availability of oil and petroleum products. Germany, UK, Poland, and Spain are expected to witness a relatively slower growth rate as compared to Asian countries due to the presence of a mature chemical & petroleum containers market.

Global Chemical & Petroleum Containers Market: Key Manufacturers

Berlin Packaging

Chemical Containers, Inc.

Industrial Container Services, LLC

Schutz Container Systems

Sonoco Product Company

Fibrestar Drums Limited

Berry Global Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with chemical & petroleum containers market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Highlights: