Chelated Selenium Market Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis, Application and Specification, Cost Analysis, Price and Gross Margin by 2017-2027

Several minerals are important for human health. Without these minerals, it is very difficult for body to build bones, generate new blood cells, and to maintain a proper function of immune system. According to an independent study, most of the American population do not get sufficient amount of minerals in their daily diet. Therefore, they prefer chelated minerals to make sure that their body has sufficient nutrients to function appropriately. When consumers searching for multivitamins, they mainly look for dietary supplements that contain chelated minerals. Chelated minerals are essential for aging population owing to decrease in their stomach acid strength which leads to improper absorption of minerals by their body. Thus, chelated is a process in which minerals such as selenium, magnesium, chromium, and calcium are combined with amino acids or peptides to form complexes, which make them absorb by the body quickly. Chelated selenium is an essential element of glutathione antioxidant agent which helps in overcoming the effect of free radicals include premature aging. Additionally, chelated selenium has multiple applications such as developing and functioning of cells in human and other animals. They are also necessary for the development of prostaglandins and other substances that affect blood pressure and also reduce the risk of heart-related diseases and protect the eyes against cataracts.

Chelated Selenium Market:Drivers and Restraints

Chelated selenium market is witnessing maximum growth owing to its properties such as high digestion capabilities as compared to non-chelated selenium minerals, help in maintaining cardiovascular health, an increase in animal production quality such as milk, egg, meat etc, high demand for dietary supplements, increase in aging population, and rise in health awareness. Moreover, environmental protection by decreasing metal pollution, health benefits, and growth in animal health welfare programs are some of the other factors expected to flourish the Chelated Selenium market. However, stringent government regulations, side effects of medicines, and toxic effect due to excess use of chelated selenium are some factors that may hamper the growth of Chelated Selenium market in near future.

Chelated Selenium Market:Segmentation

The chelated selenium market has been classified on the basis of form, type, and application.

Based on form, the chelated selenium market is segmented into the following:

Organic

Inorganic

Based on type, the chelated selenium market is segmented into the following:

Feed Grade

Food Grade

Based on application, the chelated selenium market is segmented into the following:

Feed Industry

Functional Food

Others

Chelated Selenium Market:Overview

According to National Health and Nutrition Study, in the U.S adult eats around 106 mcg of dietary selenium daily, which is above Dietary Reference Intake which is recommended of about 55mcg. Chelated selenium boosts the function of immune system and protects the body from free radicals that damage the cell membranes. Moreover, chelated selenium binds with mercury, arsenic, cadmium and other metals to overcome their toxicity. Chelated selenium is beneficial for infertility, rheumatoid arthritis and protect newborn babies from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Base on form type, organic is the fastest growing segment owing to the high availability of chelated selenium in the soil. Thus, the best source of food enrich with chelated selenium are Brazil nuts, chicken, whole grains, seafood, bran, onions, garlic, oats, wheat germ, and tuna.

Chelated Selenium Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, Chelated Selenium market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Western Europe dominate the Chelated Selenium marketin terms of market share, owing to high consumption of meat products, health awareness, and high manufacturing facilities in these regions. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and show substantial growth in terms of rising population base, increasing demand for dietary mineral supplements, growing health awareness, and high supply of chelated selenium in these regions.

Chelated Selenium Market:Key Players

Key players of Chelated Selenium market are Watson-Inc, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Jost Chemical Co., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., Vitex Nutrition Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Shanghai Redbrillian Chemical Co., Ltd., Norilsk Nickel, Jinchuan Group Ltd., JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Guangzhou Fineton Nonferrous and Nutri-West Inc.

