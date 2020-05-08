Cheek Implants Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2018 – 2028

Nowadays people are desiring to make overall facial changes for attractive features and good looks. Therefore they are moving forward towards plastic surgery procedures for facial changes. Cheek has an important role in facial looks. Cheek implants are used in plastic surgery procedures that add volume to cheek and cheekbone. Restored volume in cheekbones is helped to reconstruct the full face and return a balance between all facial features. Cheek implants enhance the facial feature, create balance to the face, create dynamic and angular looks and enhance flattened cheekbones. Cheek implants are used to improve bone structures and the correct specific problem of the soft tissue in the middle facial region.

Cheek implants offer malar augmentation or sub-malar augmentation. In malar augmentation involves placing of malar cheek implant directly on the cheekbone. The submalar cheek implant is fixed below the cheekbone to add volume in mid-portion. Cheek implants are available in different shape, size, and material. Type of check implant, size and shape are all determined based on the patient’s natural anatomy. Cheek implants are available in form of different materials such as synthetic silicone, rigid polyethylene, and ePTEE.

Cheek Implants Market: Drivers and Restraints-

The primary factor of the growth of the global cheek implants market is the increasing number of hospital admission attributed to rising incidence of accidents and facial injuries. Rising prevalence of congenital deficiency of face which involves shape of the face is another factor expected to drive the growth of cheek implants market. Increasing number of plastic surgery procedures and growing healthcare expenditures level drives the market growth of cheek implants market over the forecast period.

Increasing number of people opting for plastic surgery procedures to enhance their look and features is the major factor expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the cheek implants market. Growing awareness regarding cheek rejuvenation surgery and high adoption of plastic surgery among actors are expected to fuel the growth of cheek implants market. However high cost of the plastic surgery procedures along with various surgical complication associated with implants such as the risk of infection, the formation of blood clot, postoperative bleeding is expected to hamper the market growth of cheek implants market over the forecast period.

Cheek Implants Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, cheek implants market can be segmented as:

Malar

Sub Malar

Combined

On the basis of material type cheek implants market can be segmented as:

Silicon

ePTFE

On the basis of the end user, the cheek implants market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Cheek Implants Market: Overview

Cheek implants are the mostly preferred implants for facial reconstruction. There are three shapes of cheek implants used to cheek augmentation are malar, submalar and combined. Malar cheek implants are directly implanted on the cheekbones to provide high contour to the face and restore youth to entire facial Area. Submalar cheek implants implanted to augment the midface. Submalar cheek implants especially used for correct deficiency of cheek and restore fullness to eliminate the aging look. Combined implants are intended to correct deficiencies of both cheekbone and mid face or portion below the cheekbone. Increasing number of sports injuries and accidents drives the demand for cheek implants market. As well as the increasing customer inclination towards plastic surgery for facial remonstration and availability of custom-made implants are the key trends in the cheek implants market. Specialty clinics segment is expected to anticipate highest CAGR in cheek implants market over the forecast period due to increasing number of specialty clinics for plastic surgery.

Cheek Implants Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, cheek implants market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for cheek implants market due to the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare and technological advancement. Western Europe like Germany, France, and the UK is another fastest growing region in cheek implants market due to increasing adoption of plastic surgery procedure for facial reconstruction. Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan cheek implants market is expected to expand at fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Cheek Implants Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global cheek implants market identify across the value chain are Implatech Associates Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medartis AG/Medartis Holding AG, OsteoMed, Spectrums Design Medical, KLS Martin Group, Depuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, MATRIX SURGICAL USA, Sientra Inc., Hanson Medical Inc. and others .