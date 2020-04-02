Chebula Extract Market : Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Overview 2018 – 2026

Chebula Extract, commonly known as Harda Extract, is obtained from Chebula or Terminalia Chebula, a native plant of Southern Asia to South-western China, widely grown in India, Pakistan, China, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia and various African and Asian countries. Chebula is a folk medicine extensively cultivated in Taiwan. Chebula Extract is also referred to as Haritaki Extract. It is used in traditional medicine to cure diabetes and uncontrollable tumours in South-western China and India. The Chebula plant has immunomodulatory and antibacterial properties.

Chebula extract also performs a variety of biological functions including antibacterial, antidiabetic and anticancer activities. The demand for Chebula Extract has been increasing due to its various applications in health care products and cosmetics as people nowadays are opting for natural cosmetic and herbal products. Chebula Extract is a well-known Ayurvedic medicine used for the treatment of heart diseases. It helps cure diseases such as hemorrhoids, sore throat, heartburn and constipation. It also increases libido and provides relief for cough and cold, piles and Anemia. Attributing to the increase in the demand for this product, investors who have invested in the Chebula Extract market can expect high returns in the coming period.

Herbal medicines have been gaining traction around the globe, especially Asia Pacific, and thus, the demand for Chebula Extract has also been rising. Globally, people are more inclined towards safer treatment options and Chebula Extract is a natural product extract that does not have any side-effects. In addition, Chebula Extract also possesses anti-inflammation and antioxidant properties and thus, is used in cosmetic products as well. Chebula Extract is used as a dying agent in the textile industry and witnesses huge demand from the industry as the chemicals used in dying are carcinogenic.

People across the globe are preferring herbal medicines for safe and effective treatment with fewer side effects, especially in Asia Pacific (rural areas). The cost effectiveness of herbal medicines further adds to their popularity. Also, Chebula Extract can act as a good replacement for dying chemicals in the textile industry as it is not carcinogenic and almost all the chemicals used in the textile industry for dying are carcinogenic. Thus, the introduction of Chebula Extract in the textile market can create new avenues for market growth. The increasing trend of opting for natural healthcare and cosmetic product is also expected to have a significant impact on the consumption of Chebula Extract during the forecast period.

In terms of production, South Asia from India, Nepal and China (Yunnan) are prominent regions across the globe. Chebula is extensively cultivated in Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia. The demand for Chebula Extract in these regions is much higher as compared to others as people in these regions opt for herbal or natural treatments. Chebula Extract is also used in cosmetics and textile industries and hence, the Chebula Extract markets in other regions such as the U.S. and Europe are also expected to register strong growth during the forecast period.