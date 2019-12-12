Chargeable Flexible Battery Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Chargeable Flexible Battery Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Flexible batteries are batteries, both primary and secondary, that are designed to be conformal and flexible and rechargeable, unlike traditional rigid and non-chargeable batteries.

The increasing interest in portable and flexible electronics has led to the development of chargeable flexible batteries which can be implemented in products such as smart cards, wearable electronics, novelty packaging, flexible displays and transdermal drug delivery patches.

The main production regions are Europe, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, which account for 10.59%, 25.03%, 54.38% and 10.00% market share respectively in 2018. The main driver factor is the growing demand for wearable devices. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region due to the major wearable devices are produce in China, Korea and Southeast Asia. In the future, China will be the largest demand country of chargeable flexible battery in the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chargeable Flexible Battery market will register a 37.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 214 million by 2024, from US$ 60 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chargeable Flexible Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chargeable Flexible Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Chargeable Flexible Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LG Chem

Panasonic

ProLogium

STMicroelectronics

Samsung SDI

Market Segment by Type, covers

<0.25 mm

0.25~0.38 mm

>0.38 mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wearable Devices

IoT (Cards)

Medical

Others

