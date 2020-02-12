Charcoal Market Size Segmented by Top Players, Revenue, Growth, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2024

The Charcoal report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Charcoal during the projected period. The research report summarizes companies from different industries. This Global Charcoal Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. This study includes sophisticated technology for the market and diverse perspectives of various industry professionals

Charcoal is a woodfuel consumed in cities and towns. Some of the factors influencing the choice of using charcoal instead of firewood in urban areas include: Charcoal has a higher calorific value per unit weight that firewood, it is therefore more economical to transport charcoal over longer distances as compared to firewood; Storage of charcoal takes less room as compared to firewood; Charcoal is not liable to deterioration by insects and fungi which attack firewood; Charcoal is almost smokeless and sulphur  free, as such it is ideal fuel for towns and cities.

In 2016, the global Charcoal market is led by Africa, capturing about 64.36% of global Charcoal production. Americas is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.26% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Charcoal are concentrated in Brazil. Brazil is the world leader, holding about 12% production market share in 2016.

In application, Charcoal downstream is wide and recently Charcoal has acquired increasing significance in various fields of metallurgical industry and others. Globally, the Charcoal market is mainly driven by growing demand for metallurgical industry which accounts for nearly 53.66% of total downstream consumption of Charcoal in global in 2016. In price, the price of Charcoal is volatile. The price of Charcoal increased year by year. The fast growing cost in the environment and policy restriction is the main reason of the rising price.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Charcoal production will show a trend of steady growth. The worldwide market for Charcoal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 24600 million US$ in 2024, from 13000 million US$ in 2019

Charcoal Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– Plantar Group

– Carvão São Manoel

– Gryfskand

– Blackwood Charcoal

– Matsuri International

– Paraguay Charcoal

– Jumbo Charcoal

– VIET GLOBAL IMEX

– Sagar Charcoal Depot

– Namco CC

– Ignite Products and more………

Charcoal Market Segment by Type covers:

– Charcoal Briquette

– Hardwood Charcoal

– Others

Charcoal Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Metallurgical Industry

– Industrial Field

– Cooking Fuel

– Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Charcoal product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Charcoal, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Charcoal in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Charcoal competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Charcoal breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Charcoal market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Charcoal sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Objectives of Global Charcoal Market report are:

To analyze global Charcoal market status and forecast, involving production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast data, To analyze the key Charcoal companies and to get details of their production, revenue, market share, and recent development, To get in depth knowledge by segmentation of data into regions, types, manufacturers and applications, To identify the global and key regions market potential, advantage, opportunities, challenges, restraints and risks., To identify the factors influencing the market like trends, drivers in global and regional aspects, To present the competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

