Challenges and Opportunities in the Global Fire Resistant Cable Market 2025: | Top Companies covered: Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A, General Cable Corporation

Global Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, from USD 1.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for fire resistant cables from building and construction industry
- Increasing power generation projects worldwide
Market Restraint:
- Volatile prices of raw materials
- Availability of cheap quality products
Key Players:
The key players operating in the global fire resistant cable market are –
- Prysmian Group
- Nexans S.A.
- General Cable Corporation
- NKT Group
- Leoni AG
The other players in the market are LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), El Sewedy Electric Co (Egypt), Universal Cable (M) Berhad (Malaysia), Tratos Limited (England), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Dubai Cable Company Ltd.(Dubai), Tele-Fonika Kable SA (Poland), Keystone Cable (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore), Siccet SRL (Italy), Middle East Specialized Cables Company (Riyadh), Walsin Lihwa Corporation (Taiwan), Cavicel S.P.A(Italy), ST Cable Corporation (Taiwan) and many more.
Competitive Analysis:
The global fire resistant cable market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fire resistant cable market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. For instance, In 2017, Nexans S.A. (France) is a global cabling products as well as services provider spent approximately USD 95.40 million in 2016 on R&D to expand its product portfolio to perpetuate its strong presence in the industrial cables market. The company mainly put efforts on smart grids, energy transition and safety.
Market Segmentation: By Insulation Material
- XLPE
- PVC
- LSZH
- EPR
- Others
By End Use Industry
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Manufacturing
- Energy
- Others
By Geography
- Asia Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of south America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Scope/opportunities of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
Customer Landscape
Regional Landscape
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the global fire resistant cable market
- Analyze and forecast fire resistant cable market on the basis of insulation material and end-use industry
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for insulation material and end-use industry
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Focusing points in the report
Key trends in the market place
Major players and brands
Drivers and restrains of the market
Strategies of key players and product offerings
In-depth market segmentation
