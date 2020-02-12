Challenges and Opportunities in the Global Fire Resistant Cable Market 2025: | Top Companies covered: Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A, General Cable Corporation

Global Fire Resistant Cable Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025, from USD 1.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for fire resistant cables from building and construction industry

Increasing power generation projects worldwide

Market Restraint:

Volatile prices of raw materials

Availability of cheap quality products

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global fire resistant cable market are –

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A.

General Cable Corporation

NKT Group

Leoni AG

The other players in the market are LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), El Sewedy Electric Co (Egypt), Universal Cable (M) Berhad (Malaysia), Tratos Limited (England), Jiangnan Group Limited (China), Dubai Cable Company Ltd.(Dubai), Tele-Fonika Kable SA (Poland), Keystone Cable (S) Pte Ltd (Singapore), Siccet SRL (Italy), Middle East Specialized Cables Company (Riyadh), Walsin Lihwa Corporation (Taiwan), Cavicel S.P.A(Italy), ST Cable Corporation (Taiwan) and many more.

Competitive Analysis:

The global fire resistant cable market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fire resistant cable market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. For instance, In 2017, Nexans S.A. (France) is a global cabling products as well as services provider spent approximately USD 95.40 million in 2016 on R&D to expand its product portfolio to perpetuate its strong presence in the industrial cables market. The company mainly put efforts on smart grids, energy transition and safety.

Market Segmentation: By Insulation Material

XLPE

PVC

LSZH

EPR

Others

By End Use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the global fire resistant cable market

Analyze and forecast fire resistant cable market on the basis of insulation material and end-use industry

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for insulation material and end-use industry

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Focusing points in the report

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Drivers and restrains of the market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

In-depth market segmentation

