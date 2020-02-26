Chain Binder Market Size Segmented by Top Players, Revenue, Growth, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2024

Chain Binder Market report categorizes by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chain Binder market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Load Binder is also known as chain binder, chain tensioners, normally used with grade 70 binder chains, it’s main function is to tighten the steel chains around the loads. Load binders have 2 different flavors, ratchet binder and lever binders, with ratchet chain binder you can ratcheting the binder to tighten things up and lock binders in place, while with lever chain binder you can only tighten the chains with fixed length, and you need something else to lock the lever binder.

The global consumption of Chain Binder increases from 22415 K Units in 2013 to 28801 K Units in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 6.47%. In 2017, the global Chain Binder consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 38.76% of global consumption of Chain Binder.

The worldwide market for Chain Binder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019,

Chain Binder Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– Peerless Industrial Group

– Columbus McKinnon

– Zhejiang Topsun

– PWB Anchor

– Qingdao Xintai Rigging

– Qinde

– Win Chance Metal

– All Lifting

– QingdaoPowerful Machinery

– Utkal Engineers

– DURABILT and more………

Chain Binder Market Segment by Type covers:

– Ratchet Binder

– Lever Binder

– Others

Chain Binder Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Railway Transportation

– Waterway Transportation

– Highway Transportation

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Chain Binder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chain Binder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chain Binder in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Chain Binder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Chain Binder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Chain Binder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chain Binder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

