Chaga Mushroom Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2018-2028

Chaga Mushroom Market – Introduction

Strong consumer sentiments for health drinks and increasing popularity of functional food and beverage products are driving the demand for healthful products such as chaga mushroom. Consumption of chaga mushroom or Inonotus obliquus is increasing in the food and beverage ingredients landscape owing to the health benefits provided by chaga mushrooms. Also, chaga mushroom products are highly embraced among intensifying ‘natural’ and ‘clean label’ trends.

Not only in the food and beverage industry, but chaga mushrooms also find application in other end-user industries such as personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceutical. Food and beverage brands are turning to natural ingredients to accommodate the rising demand for natural and organic products among consumers. With the research studies validating the health benefits of chaga mushrooms, demand for chaga mushroom is expected to increase significantly in the future. These factors are broadly influencing the chaga mushroom market globally.

Chaga Mushroom Market – Notable Developments

Key players in the chaga mushroom market are Annanda Chaga Mushrooms., Chaga Mountain, Lingonberry Group, Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd, Baikal Herbs, Sayan Health, Four Sigmatic, Chaga Mountain, Inc., Eartherbs L.L.C and others.

In January 2019, the Republic of Tea, a California-based tea company introduced 13 new healthy tea blends which include a Burnout Blocker blend representing a blend of chaga medicinal mushroom, ginger, cinnamon and dates.

In March 2019, Om, Mushroom Superfoods, a U.S. based leading provider of functional mushroom powder launched an innovative line of Mushroom Superfood Daily Boost Capsules and Mushroom Superfood Functional Drinks Sticks at the Natural Products Expo West in California. The New product lines also included chaga mushroom ingredients for their natural and healthful benefits.

Tamim teas launched five different variants of immune-boosting herbal teas that are packaged in environment-friendly canisters. One of the variants includes Chaga Chai – tea rich in chaga mushroom ingredients in combination with other herbs such as cinnamon, honeybush, orange peel, and chai spices.

Chaga Mushroom Market Dynamic

Chaga Mushroom to Become the Next Superfood

As an increasing amount of research studies are supporting the health benefit claims of chaga mushrooms, chaga mushroom is being highly sought after by manufacturers to add value in the food products. With this, chaga mushrooms are classified under the upcoming superfood category and their production and processing have become an important business opportunity for stakeholders. Rising interest in the natural ingredients and dietary supplements has also spurred the cultivation of chaga mushrooms globally. With chaga mushroom becoming the next superfood, the chaga mushroom market players are expected to witness lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Chaga Mushroom Market: Brands to Utilize Chaga Mushroom as an Adaptogen

Chaga mushrooms are also known as adaptogens owing to the higher concentration of beta-glucans, few Vitamin B types and antioxidants. Adaptogens are not classified legally or scientifically, however, some of the substances that help in maintaining physical and mental stress are touted as adaptogens by manufacturers. As these labels help manufacturers in gaining greater consumer traction, chaga mushrooms and their products are being sold as adaptogens by market manufacturers.

The chaga mushroom marketplace is currently dominated by the supplement form and are witnessing higher distribution through health food shops. With the dissemination of knowledge regarding the health benefits of chaga mushrooms, application of chaga mushroom in increasing in multiple end use industries, thereby driving the growth of the chaga mushroom market in during the forecast period.

Chaga Mushrooms to Find Broader Application Scope

Utilization of chaga mushrooms is expanding significantly on the back of growing awareness of beneficial properties of chaga mushrooms. With the high concentrations of superoxide dismutase (SOD), chaga mushrooms are actively studied for their anti-aging properties in addition to the characteristics of anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory substances. Also, R&D efforts are underway to find chaga mushroom’s potential in combating diseases such as diabetes and bowel disorders. In addition, beneficial cytokines present in the chaga mushrooms are known to stimulate white blood cells that fight against harmful virus and bacteria. In pipeline projects associated with chaga mushroom include cancer research as pilot results observe prevention of human liver cancer cell growth.

Chaga Mushroom Market – Regional Outlook

Europe and the United States are the most lucrative markets for chaga mushrooms owing to significant popularity of change tea in these regions and increasing demand for change mushrooms as a rich source of antioxidants. Russia is the leading producer of change mushrooms with a suitable cold climate for mushrooms in the nation. Global demand for chaga mushroom is increasing steadily on the back of natural and organic product trend and increasing consumer health consciousness.

