Chafing Fuel Market New Developments, Revenue Growth, Financial Overview and Investment Scenario 2019

Chafing fuel is a fuel used for heating food, typically placed under a chafing dish. It is usually sold in a small canister and burned directly within that canister, with or without a wick. The raw materials of this fuel contain methanol, ethanol, or diethylene glycol, as these may be burned safely indoors, and produce minimal soot or odor. These fuels are also used for emergency heating, outdoor cooking, and fondue.

Currently, some companies sell chafing fuel. These are market players are OMEGA, Hollowick

, Lumea, G.S.Industries, Scientific Utility, Sterno, BLAZE, Chef Link, Zodiac, CandleLand, Flamos, Dine-Aglow Diablo etc. The global production of chafing fuel increased from 282.53 K MT in 2011 to 285.41 K MT in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction.

Chafing fuels are classified by raw materials in this report. The types of chafing fuel are methanol, ethanol, diethylene glycol, and others.

Chafing fuels are widely used in many places including family, independent restaurants, chain operators, caterers, clubs, schools, universities, government institutions and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 43.48% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 56.52% is for other places in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chafing Fuel market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1440 million by 2024, from US$ 1070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chafing Fuel business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Chafing Fuel Market Players

OMEGA

Hollowick

Lumea

G.S.Industries

Scientific Utility

Sterno

BLAZE

Chef Link

Zodiac

CandleLand

Flamos

Dine-Aglow Diablo

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Chafing Fuel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Chafing Fuel market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Chafing Fuel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Chafing Fuel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Chafing Fuel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Chafing Fuel value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Methanol

Ethanol

Diethylene Glycol

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Use

Home Use

Global Chafing Fuel Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

