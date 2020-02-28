Cervical Plates Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

A cervical plate is a medically designed implant used during spinal instrumentation and fusion procedures to provide neck stability. Cervical plates enhance the rate of fusion and, in some cases, may reduce the need for external bracing following surgery.

The global Cervical Plates market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cervical Plates market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cervical Plates in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cervical Plates in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cervical Plates market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cervical Plates market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Stryker

Globus Medical

Medtronic

Nu-Vasive

Zimmer Biomet

LDR

NuVasive

Orthofix

Alphatec Spine

Exactech

Market size by Product

Discectomy

Laminotomy

Foraminotomy

Corpectomy

Facetectomy

Market size by End User

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cervical Plates Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cervical Plates Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Discectomy

1.4.3 Laminotomy

1.4.4 Foraminotomy

1.4.5 Corpectomy

1.4.6 Facetectomy

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Cervical Plates Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Open Surgery

1.5.3 Minimally Invasive Surgery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cervical Plates Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cervical Plates Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cervical Plates Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Cervical Plates Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cervical Plates Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cervical Plates Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Cervical Plates Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cervical Plates Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cervical Plates Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Cervical Plates Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cervical Plates Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cervical Plates Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Cervical Plates Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Cervical Plates Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cervical Plates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cervical Plates Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cervical Plates Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cervical Plates Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cervical Plates Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cervical Plates Revenue by Product

4.3 Cervical Plates Price by Product

Continued…

