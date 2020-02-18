Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market is Projected to Surpass US$8.9 bn by 2020

The Pap smear tests segment is also estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The major driving factors for such remarkable growth of the segment are early detection of glandular cell abnormalities through Pap smear test that can be further treated immediately and increasing need among female population for prognosis as well as diagnosis of cervical cancer. Hence, early monitoring of cervical cancer in women has contributed to the high growth of the Pap smear tests segment. Demand for other tests such as colopscopy, ECC, LEEP is growing at an equivalent rate due to high incidences and prevalence of cervical cancer.

Geographically, North America was the largest market for cervical cancer diagnostic tests in 2013. Factors that have driven the market in North America are increasing prevalence of cervical cancer cases, rapid technological advancements, and growing awareness about malignant effects of cervical cancer among individuals. In addition, various reimbursement policies related to the treatment of cervical cancer would most likely fuel the growth of the market in the next few years. However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The rationale behind such growth has been attributed to fast growing consumer market, favorable government support for improved healthcare infrastructure such as hospitals and clinics, and increasing awareness among the population in the developing regions. Moreover, easy market penetration, tax benefits and low labor costs would trigger the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.