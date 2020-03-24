Certificate Authority Market to grow at 10.2% CAGR during 2018-2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Certificate Authority Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Certificate Authority Market size is expected to grow from US$ 76.2 Million in 2018 to US$ 123.8 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period. The major growth driversfor the market include companies’ growingneed to build trust among the rapdily expanding online customer base, an increasing awareness among internet users about secure web access, and adhering tostringent regulations and compliances.

The Report covers the Global Certificate Authority Market by certificate types, services, SSL certificate validation types, organization size, industry verticals, and regions. Its detailed analysis of the regions provides insights into opportunities across regions.

“Authentication certificates segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The Authentication Certificates segment in the market by certificate typesis expected to grow atthe highestCAGR during the forecast period. Authentication certificates are used to authenticate organizations during the communication process with the app users. These certificates authenticate users who access a server by exchanging the client authentication certificate. The certificate-based authentication uses a digital certificate to identify a user, machine, or device before granting access to a resource, network, and application.

“Domain validationsegment in SSL certificate validation type to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The domain validation offers organizations an economical and quick and easy-to-implement option for securing their website. It is domain validated and fully automated validation type that enables users to start protecting their eCommerce, logins, webmail, blog visitors, and more within a few minutes. It is one of the fastest and most affordable ways to activate SSL protection for the website. It activates the browser padlock and https, and assures website visitors and customers that the website owner considers their privacy as crucial.

“Healthcare industry vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The healthcare industry vertical is rapidly deploying cutting-edge technologies to offer patients with the intuitive, personalized experience. The mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships growth strategy in the healthcare industry vertical have increased the complexity of managing the user credentials and the other sensitive information. Additionally, the increasing incidents of cyber-attacks on Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Electronic Health Record (EHR), and Protected Health Information (PHI)aremajor concerns for healthcare organizations.

“AsiaPacific (APAC)to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

In the certificate authority market by region, APACis expected to record growth atthe highestCAGRduring the forecast period,owingto an increasing number of enterprises in APAC countries are admitting the significance of data security, and are receptive toward adopting dedicated digital certificates to protect their critical and sensitive business data from commercial espionage, cyber threats, and misuse of data for monetary gains

Report Highlights:

To forecast the market size of the market segments with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the certificate authority market by component (certificate types and services), SSL certificate validation type, organization size, industry vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players of the certificate authority market and comprehensively analyze their market size, products, solutions, and services

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, in the global market

Most Popular Companies in the Certificate Authority Market include are IdenTrust (US), Comodo CA (US), DigiCert (US), GoDaddy (US), GlobalSign (US), Asseco Data Systems (Poland), ACTALIS (Italy), Entrust Datacard (US), Trustwave (US), SSL.com (US), Network Solutions (US), TWCA (China), SwissSign (Switzerland), WISeKey (Switzerland), OneSpan (US), Buypass (Norway), Camerfirma (Spain), Hongkong Post (Hong Kong), EBG Information Technologies and Services (Turkey), Harica (Greece), Certigna (France), NETLOCK (Hungary), TURKTRUST (Turkey), certSIGN (Romania), and Disig (Slovakia).

Target Audience for Certificate Authority Market: Certificate authority vendors, Cybersecurity vendors, Information security consultants, System integrators, Government agencies, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

