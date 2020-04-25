Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded during 2018-2025

Demand for the ceramic sanitary ware had increased from XX thousand units in 2018 to XXX thousand units in 2018 and accounted for US$ XX Mn in India. Steady expansion in the real estate sector of the country along with increasing spate of government initiatives to fuel infrastructure development is likely to continue boosting the growth of the market in India.

The components and fixtures that are utilized for sanitation purpose are included in ceramic sanitary ware. It comprises variety of products such as faucets, washbasins, bath tubs, water closets among others. Resistance to scratches and chemicals, easy maintenance and cost effectiveness are some key characteristics of these products. Additionally, availability in wide range of textures and colors that caters to aesthetic and desired functional requirements of the end-users provides them ideal for utilization across domestic as well as commercial applications. The India ceramic sanitary ware market is anticipated to expand at double digit CAGR in terms of value throughout the forecast period (2025). The total consumption is estimated to reach XXX thousand units in terms of volume by 2025-end.

Market Analysis Based on Various Segments

Water closets segment, by product type had highest demand in 2018, with overall consumption secured at XXXX thousand units. The water closets segment has been sub-segmented into 1 piece, 2 piece EWC and wall mounted. Among these, wall mounted water closet sub-segment had witnessed highest demand whereas, wash basins have had healthy demand in 2018. Wash basin segment had accounted for nearly one-third revenue share of the market. The wash basin segment is further sub segmented into pedestal, half pedestal, wall hung, under & over counters and table top. Among these, demand for table top sanitary ware had remained the highest in 2018.

Additionally, expansion in the real estate sector, rising per capita disposable income, rapid urbanization and developed standard of living in economy areas are some key driving factors supporting the demand for ceramic sanitary ware in India. However, short replacement cycles are likely to maintain challenge for the manufacturers.

South India to Remain Most Lucrative Region in India Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

The Indian ceramic sanitary market is in zone of consolidation, and companies are concentrating on expanding their range of product portfolio. Decreasing operational expenses to fuel profitability margin will continue to be key focusing area for stakeholders in the market.

South India was the most lucrative region in India ceramic sanitary market, witnessed revenue generation to reach US$ XX Mn in 2018. The total sales of ceramic sanitary ware in South India region had exhibited increment from XXXX thousand units in 2018 to XXXX thousand units in 2018.

Some prominent players that are operating in India ceramic sanitary ware market include Roca Sanitario, Jaquar, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Duravit AG, S.A., Toto Ltd, Kohler Co., and Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Limited (HSIL).

