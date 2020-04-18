Ceramic Matrix Composites Market worth 23.3 Billion US$ till 2029 | General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce, SGL Carbon, United Technologies, COI Ceramics, Lancer Systems, CoorsTek and Others.

The Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market size is estimated to be US$ 9.4 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23.3 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2019 and 2029. This report spread across 127 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 81 tables and 39 figures is now available in this research.

Ceramic Matrix Composites are used in different industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, and industrial. They exhibit various properties such as non-corrosiveness, light weight, high mechanical strength, and high-temperature capability. The superior properties offered by ceramic matrix composites are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.

‘‘C/SiC matrix composites accounted for the largest share, in terms of value,of the overall ceramic matrix composites market.’’

C/Sic matrix composites dominated the overall ceramic matrix composites market in 2018.Ceramic matrix composites possess characteristics such as superior efficiency, higher tensile strength, and excellent mechanical properties at higher temperature. C/SiC ceramic matrix composites have the highest specific strength and can survive a wide range of high-temperature environment. C/SiC ceramic matrix composites are used in the nose cap of thermal protection system (TPS) and brake systems of luxury cars such as Porsche, Mercedes, and Audi.

” The ceramic matrix composites market in the aerospace & defense industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2029.’’

The increasing use of ceramic matrix composites in the aerospace & defense industry is mainly due to its properties, such as high damage tolerance, fracture toughness, and high temperature, wear & corrosion resistance. These properties allow ceramic matrix composites to withstand severe thermo mechanical loading conditions. Ceramic matrix composites are used in various aerospace applications such as braking systems, structural nozzles, thermal barriers, and engine components. These composites help aircraft manufacturers in reducing weight and increasing efficiency of the engine.

” The ceramic matrix composites market in North America is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2029.”

North America dominated the global ceramic matrix composites market. The region has the presence of many manufacturers of ceramic matrix composites and its products. The US accounted for a major share of the global ceramic matrix composites market and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the ceramic matrix composites market in this region is mainly driven by the growing aerospace & defense industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1- 46%, Tier 2- 27%, and Tier 3-27%

By Designation: C level – 39%, Director level – 38%, and Others- 23%

By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific -18%, MEA – 9%, and Latin America – 9%

Report Highlights:

To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the market size of ceramic matrix composites, in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To provide detailed information about the technological advancements influencing the growth of the market

To forecast the market on the basis of matrix type and end-use industry

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for the market leaders

To analyze recent developments such as investment & expansion, new product development, and partnership in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies

Competitive Landscape of Ceramic Matrix Composites Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Innovators

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Ranking

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Investment & Expansion

6.2 New Product Launch

6.3 Partnership

6.4 Acquisition

Reason to Access this report:

The Report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall ceramic matrix composites market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, General Electric Company (US), Rolls-Royce (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), United Technologies (US), COI Ceramics(US), Lancer Systems (US), CoorsTek (US), Applied Thin Films(US), Ultramet (US) and CFC Carbon Co., Ltd. (China).

