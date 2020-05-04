Ceramic Ferrule Market Growth and Analysis- Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024

Detailed analysis of the “Ceramic Ferrule Market” report helps to understand the various types of Ceramic Ferrule products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Ferrule is the most important component of Fiber Connectors and Fiber Patch cord. It could be made of different materials, such as plastics, stainless steel, and ceramic (zirconia). Most of the ferrules used in Fiber Optic Connector are made of ceramic (Zirconia) material due to some of the desirable properties they possess. Ceramic Ferrule include low insertion loss required for optical transmission, remarkable strength, small elasticity coefficient, easy control of product characteristics, and strong resistance to changes in environmental conditions.

Scope of the Report:

The global marketplace is majorly driven by the growing adoption of the fiber optic technology. The increasing preference toward high bandwidth communication and emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector are anticipated to fuel the technology market, alongside the connectors market.

The industry is anticipated to pose promising growth prospects (over the forecast period), which are stemmed by the combination of numerous factors such as growing government funding for telecommunication infrastructure development and investments & research, embarked upon by leading players, for upgrading and enlarging the solicitation frontiers. In addition, the growing awareness of the benefits of the technology is further driving market growth.

The military & aerospace and railway application segments are poised to witness significant growth rates, owing to the increasing adoption of Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) across these application segments. The military utilizes optical connector technology for a wide variety of ground, sea, air, and space solicitations, such as in avionics testing equipment modules and ground support systems in fighter planes.

The ST and LC Ceramic Ferrule segments are expected to witness considerable growth and dominate the market (in terms of growth rates) over the forecast period. However, factors, such as high initial investment, to develop and deploy new fabrication technologies, may pose a challenge to the market demand over the forecast period.

The high penetration rate of the manufacturing sector and the expanding IT & telecommunication sector are strengthening the Asia Pacific regional market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to surface as a leading region (in terms of growth and market size) over the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of the fiber optic technology in numerous industry verticals, specifically the telecommunications sector.

Governments of technologically-advanced countries, such as the UK, Germany, Japan, the U.S., China, and others, are in a bid to improve their network security infrastructure (on individual and country levels). Fiber optics serves as a medium to cope the increasing bandwidth requirements associated with broadband services, network operators, and broadband connection providers.

The global Ceramic Ferrule market is valued at 210 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 240 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Ceramic Ferrule.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Ceramic Ferrule market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Ceramic Ferrule market by product type and applications/end industries.

