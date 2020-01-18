Ceramic Ball Valve Market in Middle East & Africa is expanding at a significant pace due to the expansion of the manufacturing industry | 2026

Ceramic ball valve is primarily used to regulate or cut-off the fluid movement. It consists of a perforated pivoting ball to control the flow. The flow is accessed by pivoting the valve such that the hole is aligned in direction of the flow. Manufacture of ceramic ball valve entails the use of advanced ceramics along with various metals such as alumina. The performance of ceramic ball valve is better than that of metal ball valve. Ceramic ball valves are designed to offer long life and resistance against corrosion & wear. They can be used in high temperature and high pressure conditions and have wide range of applications. For instance, ceramic ball valves can be used in handling various acidic & alkaline media.

Based on type, the ceramic ball valve market can be segmented into electric operated ceramic ball valve, manual operated ceramic ball valve, and pneumatic operated ceramic ball valve. In terms of application, the market for ceramic ball valve can be divided into flue gas desulfurization unit, water treatment unit, and pneumatic refuse conveying system. Based on end-user, the market for ceramic ball valve can be segregated into iron & steel plants, chemical industry, power plants, petroleum industry, paper industry, and other industries.

The ceramic ball valve market is gaining momentum; it is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period considering the unique characteristics and performance of ceramic ball valves over other types of ball valves. Electric operated ceramic ball valve is projected to be one of the highly lucrative types of valve segments of the ceramic ball valve market in the near future. Rapid growth in technology and efficiency of electric operated valves in terms of time saving are the factors driving the segment.

In terms of end-use, the ceramic ball valve market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate due to the rise in usage of these valves in industries such as wastewater, oil & gas, and chemical. Governments across the globe are investing significantly in the development of pipeline infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. Fluctuation in prices of raw materials over the last few years is one of the major factors hampering the ceramic ball valve market. Additionally, contraction in the oil & gas industry can also adversely affect the ceramic ball valve market.

Europe and North America dominate the ceramic ball valve market due to the implementation of stringent government policies regarding wastewater treatment in these regions. The need to upgrade existing power plants as per the established standards is also estimated to boost market growth. The ceramic ball valve market on Latin America is projected to expand owing to the development of the power plants and chemicals industry

The market for ceramic ball valve in Middle East & Africa is expanding at a significant pace due to the expansion of the manufacturing industry, ascending demand for energy, and growth of the oil & gas industry. Rise in demand for energy, industrial development in major countries such as India and China, and development of oil & gas pipeline infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the demand for ceramic ball valves in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the ceramic ball valve market include Nil-Cor LLC, SamsoN Group Of Companies, YFL Industrial Supply Corp. Ltd., FUVALVE (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., and Samuel Industries.