Ceramic Armor Market: Industry Analysis, Regional Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Global Trends, Drivers, Emerging Opportunities, Limitations, Challenges and Outlook to 2025

Global Ceramic Armor Market to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025.

Global Ceramic Armor Market valued approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Military modernization programs across the globe and focus on soldier survivability are key factors driving industry growth. Defense sectors across the globe invest heavily in novel armor materials such as ceramics, which provide superior ballistic performance. In the defense and security sector, ceramics form an integral part of modern armor systems. Their high usage is attributed to improved performance and comparatively lower weight during ballistic scale impacts. Growing threat of hard – tipped shield – piercing rounds and higher energy projectiles is likely to influence market demand.

Based on region, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and MEA. U.S. is a major contributor to the North American regional market due to heavy investments in the military and defense sectors. North America is home to several ceramic armor companies, which enables them to gain a competitive edge over companies operating in other regions. Demand in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow remarkably over the forecast period owing to increasing cross – border disputes and terrorist activities. China, South Korea, Pakistan, and India are prominent countries in the APAC regional market

Request us for the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/RCG/QBI-BRC-RCG-55109

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Alumina

SiC

Ceramic Metal Composite

Boron Carbide

By Application:

Body Armor

Aircraft Armor

Defence Armor

Marine Armor

By Platform:

Defence

Homeland Security

Civilian

Talk to Our Analyst for more Information: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/RCG/QBI-BRC-RCG-55109/

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Armor Works, Ceradyne Inc., Ceram Tec, CoorsTek,Inc, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, KDH Defense Systems, Inc, M Cubed Technologies, Olbo & Mehler, Safariland LLc, Sarkar Defence Solution and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Purchase the Report from: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/RCG/QBI-BRC-RCG-55109/

Target Audience of the Global Ceramic Armor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors