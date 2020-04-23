Cephalosporin Drugs Market Growth Rate By Generation, Type, Route of Drug Administration, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Trends, Size, Opportunities, Competition Landscape, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The global Cephalosporin Drugs Market has observed considerable growth in the recent years and is foreseen to encounter significant growth in the upcoming years. Cephalosporin is a bactericidal β-lactam anti-microbial, which is used to regard bacterial diseases, for example, skin infections, staph infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, gonorrhoea, tonsillitis, otitis media, and strep throat. Increment in rate of populace experiencing bronchitis, pneumonia, gonorrhoea, and tonsillitis boosts the market development. Also, increment in R&D exercises to grow profoundly proficient and safe medications and upsurge being used of mix treatments help the development of the market. Nonetheless, side effects related with cephalosporin and improvement of medication safe bacterial strains block the market development.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising number of individuals experiencing chronic diseases worldwide is the central point that boosts the market development. As per the 2016 appraisals of WHO, about one million sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) are reported each day all through the globe, representing more than 340 million new instances of sexually transmitted bacterial and protozoal contaminations in a year. Additionally, a 2016 research article expressed that urinary tract infections (UTI) are a very common bacterial diseases, which influence about 150 million individuals for each year all inclusive. Subsequently, ascend in predominance of different bacterial sicknesses build the consumer base for cephalosporin, which thus is foreseen to supplement the development of the cephalosporin drugs market.

Market Segmentation

The cephalosporin drugs market is segmented by generation, type, route of drug administration and application. Based on generation, the market is segmented into first-generation cephalosporin, second-generation cephalosporin, third-generation cephalosporin, fourth-generation cephalosporin, and fifth-generation cephalosporin. On the basis of type, it is sectioned into generics and branded. Based on route of drug administration, it is segmented into oral and injection. The applications include skin infection, respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, ear infection, sexually transmitted infection, and others.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market for cephalosporin drugs because of high populace base, existence of neglected therapeutic needs, and increment in discretionary income of individuals. Asia-Pacific is thickly populated, with India and China being the most populated nations.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Eli Lilly and Company, Lupin Limited, Sanofi, Allergan, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Roche Holding AG and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The market is extensively competitive with leading players investing in R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions.

The Cephalosporin Drugs Market is segmented as follows-

By Generation:

First-generation Cephalosporin

Second-generation Cephalosporin

Third-generation Cephalosporin

Fourth-generation Cephalosporin

Fifth-generation Cephalosporin



By Type:

Generics

Branded

By Route of Drug Administration:

Injection

Oral

By Application:

Ear Infection

Urinary Tract Infection

Respiratory Tract Infection

Skin Infection

Sexually Transmitted Infection

Others



By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

