Centrifugal Industrial Dryer Market – Top players are ZIRBUS technology GmbH, Zhejiang Humo Polishing Grinder Manufacture Co.

Global Centrifugal Industrial Dryer Market: Overview

The global centrifugal industrial dryer market is fuelled by the escalating demand for commercial dryers across several industrial applications. A number of end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, metal finishing, and food processing require centrifugal industrial dryers extensively. In a centrifugal industrial dryer, the spinning action of the basket propels a centrifugal force on the product inside the machine. This removes excess sediments such as water, oil, solvents, paints and other liquids. This effectively dries out the product and the excess sediments are removed through suction. Thus, the centrifugal industrial dryer market is expected to experience high demand from numerous industries.

This report offers a comprehensive study of the global centrifugal industrial dryer market, with focus on market opportunities and possible constraints, along with the latest trends driving the market.

Global Centrifugal Industrial Dryer Market: Notable Developments

The global centrifugal industrial dryer is expected to be driven by the proliferation of advanced engineering methods and latest technological innovations. Some of the key developments in the industry that are anticipated to bolster the centrifugal industrial market are as follows:

Trend of Customization

Several vendors operating in the global centrifugal industrial dryer market offer tailor-made products. This is expected to be a key focus are in this market. As industrial specifications differ for each industry and product, consumers demand application-specific centrifugal industrial dryers. This trend will be leveraged by vendors in the market, which allows product differentiation, and a unique selling point as well. This is a key development that is expected to bode well for the growth of the global centrifugal industrial dryer market in coming years.

Gala Industries Develops High Capacity Dryers for Polyolefin Pellets

Equipment manufacturers, producers of high capacity resins, and engineering companies are in constant need for single dryers used for virgin resins. Gala has developed a model centrifugal industrial dyer with a capacity up to 150 ton/h. It can process high-density polyethylene (HDPE) with a melt flow index of 0.35, with lentoid pellet geometry. The amalgamation of such innovations and speeds is projected to amplify sales in the global centrifugal industrial dryer market to a large extent.

Leading vendors in the global centrifugal industrial dryer market include ZIRBUS technology GmbH, Zhejiang Humo Polishing Grinder Manufacture Co., Gala Industries, Inc., Colussi Ermes s.r.l., Sino-alloy Machinery Inc., and Gostol TST d.d.

Global Centrifugal Industrial Dryer Market Dynamics

The global centrifugal industrial dryer market is primarily influenced by the dynamics of the manufacturing and factory automation sectors. The global re-shifting of the production industry is positively affecting the demand in the centrifugal industrial dryer market. Small-sized component manufacturing and drying processes are likely to bolster this market. This segment is anticipate to create several growth opportunities for vendors in the global centrifugal industrial dryer market. A key industry that is expected to boost the centrifugal industrial dryer market is the metal finishing industry. In the coming years, this sector is expected to garner heavy demand for centrifugal industrial dryers.

Another leading factor boosting the global centrifugal industrial dryer market is the growing concerns towards environment sustainability. The need for recycling materials such as plastic is gaining significance each passing day. Centrifugal industrial dryer is a key component in the plastic recycling industry. This is anticipated spur the global industrial dryer market substantially.

Booming Manufacturing Sector to Push Asia Pacific Region to the Fore

The global industrial dryer market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific in the coming years. The growth of this region is on account the burgeoning manufacturing sector and growing automotive industry. Countries such as India, Japan, and China are contributing heavily to the emergence of this region in the global industrial dryer market.

