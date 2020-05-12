Centrifugal Blood Pump Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017 – 2027

Centrifugal blood pump, in general, is used as a cardiotomy suction device to pump blood through the extracorporeal bypass circuit to offer extracorporeal circulatory support during a cardiopulmonary bypass cardiac surgery. The increased demand for electronic centrifugal blood pumps from hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is substantially increasing the revenue growth of centrifugal blood pump market. Process optimization through centrifugal blood pump enables to manage cost of surgery for cardiopulmonary bypass. In order to perform critical cardiac surgery, highly advanced centrifugal blood pumps equipped with smart pump driving features such as external drive motor, the emergency handcrank are designed.

Extracorporeal blood pumps are temporarily used as ventricular assist devices and are utilized to carry out extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Also, centrifugal pumps have various advantage over roller pumps in a way that they show improved blood handling capacity, free hemoglobin, and platelet count. Also, centrifugal pumps are small in size and holds less capital investment and low maintenance costs. On this account, centrifugal blood pump market experience increased demand from end users to carry out a smooth cardiac surgery with improved blood handling. Centrifugal Blood Pump have vast application in cardiopulmonary bypass surgery and various clinical needs. They are used by hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers thereby increasing the revenue generation in centrifugal blood pump market.

On the basis of product type, Centrifugal Blood Pump are broadly categorized into three types including non – occlusive centrifugal pump, preload dependent centrifugal pump, and afterload dependent centrifugal pump. Specific regulations for using centrifugal blood pumps in cardiac bypass have been made by the regional regulatory that has to be followed during their use. The rising demand for reduced procedure costs coupled with efficient results contributes majorly to the revenue generation in centrifugal blood pump market. Also, constant need to meet required standards of surgery protocol and to attain adequate clinical efficiency is further anticipated to drive the growth of centrifugal blood pump market.

Centrifugal Blood Pump: Market Dynamics

Growing demand for improved cardiac surgery which necessitates the use of advanced centrifugal blood pumps is expected to be the key factor driving growth of centrifugal blood pump market. The low priming volume and limited contact surfaces of a centrifugal blood pump makes it a potential pump for clinical applications. Also, the urgency to meet the surgery standards and availability of novel pumps with technological innovations such as lightweight centrifugal sealless blood pump having unique spherical thrust bearing and magnetic coupling are some other factors propelling the growth of centrifugal blood pump market. Centrifugal blood pumps show least blood trauma during a cardiac surgery when compared with other pumps mainly roller pumps. However, the accumulation of ferrous particles at the impeller causes the pump to stop after some time, this is expected to limit the growth of centrifugal blood pump market. As centrifugal pumps use rotation in place of suction to move blood they have least suction power, thus it needs to be primed before being used in order to carry out efficient cardiac surgery.

Centrifugal Blood Pump Market: Segmentation

The global Centrifugal Blood Pump market is segmented by pump type, motor type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Pump Type Non – Occlusive Centrifugal Pump Preload Dependent Centrifugal Pump Afterload Dependent Centrifugal Pump

Segmentation by Motor Type Mechanical Electronic

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Centrifugal Blood Pump Market: Overview

Based on pump type, non – occlusive centrifugal pump segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the centrifugal blood pump market on the account of being highly used pump in the cardiopulmonary bypass in cardiovascular surgery. It helps to attain necessary blood flow into the patient’s body during the surgery. These pumps are majorly used to provide ventricular assistance, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and percutaneous cardiopulmonary support. On the basis of motor type, electronic centrifugal pumps account for larger demand in centrifugal blood pump market as compared with the mechanical ones. Centrifugal pumps are disposable and are costly and more preferred when compared with the roller pumps. This in turn is one of the factor driving the revenue generation in centrifugal blood pump market to perform critical cardiovascular surgery.

Centrifugal Blood Pump Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America is the leading market for centrifugal blood pump owing to the increasing footprint of local manufacturers and suppliers in the market as well as rising patient base undergoing cardiac surgeries. This is followed by the Western European market due to increased presence of hospitals performing cardiac surgeries, thereby generating high demand for centrifugal blood pumps. However, Asia Pacific market is expected to be the highly potential market for centrifugal blood pump due to the growing set up of new manufacturing units. Latin America followed by Middle East and Africa represents the least market share and growth rate in the global centrifugal blood pump.

Centrifugal Blood Pump Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global centrifugal blood pump market are Medtronic Plc., Bio-Medicus, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., 3-M Health Care, Kyocera Corporation, Baxter International, Thoratec Corporation and others.