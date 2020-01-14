Cenospheres Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cenospheres Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

A cenosphere is a lightweight, inert, hollow sphere made largely of silica and alumina and filled with air or inert gas, typically produced as a byproduct of coal combustion at thermal power plants. The color of cenospheres varies from grey (or gray) to almost white, with a typical size between 5 and 500 microns.

Scope of the Report:

Cenospheres industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world cenospheres industry. The main market players are Zhengzhou Hollowlite Materials, Shijiazhuang Horse Building Materials, Shanghai Yisong, CenoStar, Ceno Technologies and Cenosphere India Pvt. The sales of cenospheres increase to 205629 MT in 2016 from 163982 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.63%.

The particle size of cenospheres mainly concentrated in 30-40 Mesh. And each particle range has different price and application industries relatively. With properties of low density and thermal insulation of cenospheres, the downstream application industries will need more cenospheres products. So, cenospheres has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance cenospheres through improving technology.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition.

The worldwide market for Cenospheres is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Cenospheres in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

