Cement Castables Market Top Vendors Analysis 2018-2026

Cement Castables Market Introduction

Dry mix compositions of refractory aggregates bonded with a suitable bonding material, additive and/or filler are called cement castables. Cement castables are also known as cement castable refractories and are a type of monolithic refractory product.

Being a premix combination of refractory aggregates, bonding agents and additives, varying the proportion of these components results into different desired properties. The performance of cement castables is tested based on its flowability. Superior flowability enables good lining and also makes it possible to employ these castables in intricate equipment shapes. However, better flowing mass can possibly contain particles with higher sphericity causing lower strength. Hence, an optimum mix of components is desired while manufacturing cement castables.

Cement Castables Market: Dynamics

As cement castables are basically monolithic refractories, they take the shape of the equipment and are very cost – effective as compared to shaped refractories. Cement castables are projected to witness fast growth due to their easy availability, affordability and easier installation. Moreover, the iron & steel industry has registered significant growth in recent years. The manufacturing processes have also seen advancements due to the adoption of improved machinery to upgrade the quality and quantity of the steel produced. Growing demand from end-use industries for refractory products with reduced down time are compelling refractory manufacturers, end users and researchers to substitute conventional shaped refractories with unshaped monolithics. This has led to increasing R&D spending on cement castables to investigate their numerous physical, mechanical, thermo-mechanical and chemical properties.

Currently, manufacturers are offering a whole range of low cement Castables, Ultra – Low Cement Castables and No Cement Castables. Furthermore, manufacturers also supply cement castables for custom OEM manufacturers as well as for repair & maintenance purposes. The market is expected to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several large scale producers, such as RHI Magnesita and Vesuvius.

Cement Castables Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the consumption of cement castables is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe. The North America steel and cement production is also following an upward trend and hence, potential opportunities for cement castables manufacturers are anticipated in the region over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at moderate rates. China is expected to be at the forefront in terms of consumption of cement castables owing to the fast-paced industrial growth being witnessed in the country.

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global cement castables market are RHI Magnesita GmbH, Vesuvius plc, Kerneos SA, Resco Products, Inc., Seven Refractories d.o.o., SKG Refractories Ltd., SHREE MAHABIR REFRACTORIES WORKS, Mt. Savage Specialty Refractories Company, Inc., Allied Mineral Products, Vitcas Ltd, M. LUKAS CO. INC., Orane Refractories Pvt. Ltd., DALMIA BHARAT LTD, Refcom (India) Pvt. Ltd. and MAITHAN CERAMIC LIMITED, among others.

