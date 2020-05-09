Cement Admixture Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth by The DOW Chemical Company BASF SE Sika AG W.R. Grace & Co.

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Cement Admixture Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
In 2019, the market size of Cement Admixture is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.75% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cement Admixture.
This report studies the global market size of Cement Admixture, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Cement Admixture production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
The DOW Chemical Company
BASF SE
Sika AG
W.R. Grace & Co.
Rpm International Inc.
Chryso S.A.S.
Mapei S.P.A
Pidilite Industries
Fosroc International Ltd
Cico Technologies Ltd.
Market Segment by Product Type
Mineral Admixture
Chemical Admixture
Market Segment by Application
Residential
Infrastructure
Non-Residential
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Cement Admixture status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Cement Admixture manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cement Admixture are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Cement Admixture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Mineral Admixture
1.3.3 Chemical Admixture
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Cement Admixture Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Residential
1.4.3 Infrastructure
1.4.4 Non-Residential
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Cement Admixture Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Cement Admixture Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Cement Admixture Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Cement Admixture Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Cement Admixture Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Cement Admixture Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cement Admixture Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Cement Admixture Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Cement Admixture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Cement Admixture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Cement Admixture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Cement Admixture Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Cement Admixture Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cement Admixture Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Cement Admixture Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Mineral Admixture Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Chemical Admixture Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Cement Admixture Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Cement Admixture Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Cement Admixture Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Cement Admixture Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Cement Admixture Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019
6.2 Global Cement Admixture Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Cement Admixture Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.2 United States Cement Admixture Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Cement Admixture Import & Export
6.4 European Union
6.4.1 European Union Cement Admixture Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.2 European Union Cement Admixture Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.3 Key Players in European Union
6.4.4 European Union Cement Admixture Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.1 China Cement Admixture Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.2 China Cement Admixture Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Cement Admixture Import & Export
6.6 Rest of World
6.6.1 Japan
6.6.2 Korea
6.6.3 India
6.6.4 Southeast Asia
7 Cement Admixture Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Cement Admixture Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 United States
7.2.1 United States Cement Admixture Consumption by Type
7.2.2 United States Cement Admixture Consumption by Application
7.3 European Union
7.3.1 European Union Cement Admixture Consumption by Type
7.3.2 European Union Cement Admixture Consumption by Application
7.4 China
7.4.1 China Cement Admixture Consumption by Type
7.4.2 China Cement Admixture Consumption by Application
7.5 Rest of World
7.5.1 Rest of World Cement Admixture Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Rest of World Cement Admixture Consumption by Application
7.5.1 Japan
7.5.2 Korea
7.5.3 India
7.5.4 Southeast Asia
8 Company Profiles
8.1 The DOW Chemical Company
8.1.1 The DOW Chemical Company Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.1.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.1.5 The DOW Chemical Company Recent Development
8.2 BASF SE
8.2.1 BASF SE Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.2.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development
8.3 Sika AG
8.3.1 Sika AG Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.3.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.3.5 Sika AG Recent Development
8.4 W.R. Grace & Co.
8.4.1 W.R. Grace & Co. Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.4.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.4.5 W.R. Grace & Co. Recent Development
8.5 Rpm International Inc.
8.5.1 Rpm International Inc. Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.5.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.5.5 Rpm International Inc. Recent Development
8.6 Chryso S.A.S.
8.6.1 Chryso S.A.S. Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.6.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.6.5 Chryso S.A.S. Recent Development
8.7 Mapei S.P.A
8.7.1 Mapei S.P.A Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.7.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.7.5 Mapei S.P.A Recent Development
8.8 Pidilite Industries
8.8.1 Pidilite Industries Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.8.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.8.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Development
8.9 Fosroc International Ltd
8.9.1 Fosroc International Ltd Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.9.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.9.5 Fosroc International Ltd Recent Development
8.10 Cico Technologies Ltd.
8.10.1 Cico Technologies Ltd. Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Cement Admixture
8.10.4 Cement Admixture Product Introduction
8.10.5 Cico Technologies Ltd. Recent Development
9 Market Forecast
9.1 Global Market Size Forecast
9.1.1 Global Cement Admixture Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Cement Admixture Production Value Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Market Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Cement Admixture Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.2.2 Global Cement Admixture Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.3 United States
9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States
9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States
9.4 European Union
9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union
9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union
9.5 China
9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China
9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China
9.6 Rest of World
9.6.1 Japan
9.6.2 Korea
9.6.3 India
9.6.4 Southeast Asia
9.7 Forecast by Type
9.7.1 Global Cement Admixture Production Forecast by Type
9.7.2 Global Cement Admixture Production Value Forecast by Type
9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application
10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
10.1 Value Chain Analysis
10.2 Sales Channels Analysis
10.2.1 Cement Admixture Sales Channels
10.2.2 Cement Admixture Distributors
10.3 Cement Admixture Customers
11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
11.1 Market Opportunities
11.2 Market Challenges
11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Key Findings
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.1.2 Data Source
13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
