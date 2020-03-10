Cellulitis Treatment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Cellulitis is one of the common skin infections caused by bacteria; mostly streptococcus sp. and staphylococcus sp. According to a study published by the AMA Journal of Ethics, cellulitis is defined as an acute inflammatory disorder which takes place in dermis and subcutaneous layer of the tissue. It can occur in any part of the body; however, lower legs and surrounding areas of wrist and fingers (face and neck in children) are mostly infected by streptococcus sp. and staphylococcus sp. Common symptoms of cellulitis include swelling, skin redness, fever, red spots, and skin dimpling.

Cellulitis can begin with any break of the skin, for example, minor scratch or insect bites which permits bacteria to enter the deeper layers of the skin. Health care practitioners indicate that cellulitis is high among healthy adults. It mostly occurs in children and adults who have weakened immune system.

Proper usage of antibacterial drugs are adequate to treat cellulitis. The global cellulitis treatment market is primarily driven by increase in cases of cellulitis across the world, rise in diagnosis & treatment rate of cellulitis, and improving health care infrastructure. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and less public awareness are projected to hamper the growth of the global cellulitis treatment market during the forecast period. Ongoing clinical trials on antibacterial drugs, increase in R&D investment by major players, and mergers & acquisitions among the key players are anticipated to propel the global market from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of drug class, the global cellulitis treatment market can be segmented into glycopeptide, fluoroquinolone, dehydropeptidase inhibitors, macrolide, cephalosporin, and others. Based on route of administration, the global market can be classified into enteral, parenteral, and others. In terms of drug type, the global cellulitis treatment market can be bifurcated into branded and generic. Based on distribution channel, the global market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and others.

Geographically, the global cellulitis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. A study conducted by the University of Utah School of Medicines, the U.S. concluded that incidence of cellulitis was around 25 per 1,000 persons-year in 2017. Higher incidence of cellulitis was documented among men aged 45 to 65 years. The same study also indicated that lower extremity parts of the body were mostly infected, followed by upper extremity such as head/face/neck and trunk. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2017 owing to significant incidence of cellulitis among the population, high awareness about cellulitis, and high diagnosis and treatment rate of cellulitis.

Germany, France, and the U.K. held major shares of the cellulitis treatment market in Europe in 2017. The market in Italy and Spain is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Highly developed health care industry, established research and development infrastructure, availability of drugs, presence of major players, and contribution of small companies are the key factors attributed to Germany, France, and the U.K.’s leading shares of the market in Europe in 2017. Developing health care infrastructure is likely to propel the cellulitis treatment market in Italy and Spain in the next few years.

China and Japan held the dominant shares of the cellulitis treatment market in Asia Pacific in 2017. The market in India is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the near future, owing to the emerging health care industry and presence of well-established domestic players. Underdeveloped health care industry and lack of awareness about cellulitis are likely to hamper the growth of the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.