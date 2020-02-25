Cellular Pathology Market Forecast Based on Major Drivers & Trends Up to 2028 | FMI Report Data

Cellular pathology is a diagnostic service that examines tissue specimens collected from patients during surgical procedure or post-mortem examination. Cellular pathology deals with the microscopic analysis of tissue samples and cells. Under this, sample preparation and processing includes fixation, staining, sectioning and slide mounting, using equipment such microtomes and cryostats. The cellular pathology is sometimes used as a synonym for cytopathology. The process is carried out if a patient contains an unwellness, inflammation, a cancer or a non-cancerous growth, by observing the means that the cells are organized. Histopathology and cytopathology are key diagnostic tests in the initial detection and diagnosis of cancer and other diseases supported by modern molecular techniques. Cellular pathologists are able to provide information on prognosis and help to appropriately direct therapies in post diagnostic treatment.

The cellular pathology service providers provides routine histopathological diagnosis using both standard techniques and advanced diagnostics including immunocytochemistry, fluoresent in-situ hybridisation (FISH), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR), using electron microscopy. Neuropathology is another diagnostic service, provides a specialist histopathology service. Most specimens are brain- and spinal cord tumours and epilepsy lobectomies. Diagnostic biopsies are peripheral nerves and muscle biopsies, CSF cytology and serum screening for antineuronal antibodies.

Cellular Pathology Market: Dynamics

The Cellular pathology market is expected to mark a significant growth in the coming few years due to high probability of increase in number of cancer patient. Histopathology and cytopathology have been the main tools utilized in the diagnosis of cancer. The increased demand for pathology services is one of the major driving factor. Addition to this, government support and technological advancement are also boosting the growth of this market. However, there are some restraining factors which are restricting the growth of this market. Such as to comply with guidelines for cancer case reporting and with the various recommendations of specimen handling and additional testing, the need to improve turnaround time as a critical element in clinical management; and the need to comply with the statutory requirements of the various laboratory accreditation and quality assurance regulatory bodies.

Cellular Pathology Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global Cellular pathology market has been segmented on the basis of product, services and geography

Based on product type, global Cellular pathology market is segmented as below

Equipment Block Trimmers Coldplates Grossing / Cut Up Heating Forceps & Tampers Macro Digital Imaging System Section Dryers & Ovens Sledge Microtome Slide Drying Hotplates Thermometers & Probes Wax Dispensers

Consumables

Based on services, global Cellular pathology market is segmented as below

Histopathology

Dermatopathology

Neuropathology Non-gynaecological cytology Immunohistochemistry, FISH testing and electron microscopy

Frozen sections

Based on end user, global Cellular pathology market is segmented as below

Hospitals

Pathology Laboratories

Clinical Research institutes

Academic Institutes

Cellular Pathology Market: Overview

The global market for Cellular pathology market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The high demand of Histopathology diagnosis due to increasing number of cancer patients. Histopathology refers to the examination of a biopsy or surgical specimen by a pathologist, in clinical medicine. The specimen has been processed and histological sections have been placed onto glass slides. This diagnosis provides the exact results of presence of disease in body. This is very necessary process to avoid error arising in the diagnostic phase, among the clinician and the pathologists.

In developed countries, scientists and health researchers are addressing the threat of cancer to humans by attempting to provide appropriate service to end users.

Cellular Pathology Market: Key Players

The market for cellular pathology is consolidated with a presence of few strong players. CellPath Ltd is the major player operating in cellular pathology market. CellNass by CellPath Ltd., is the most trustable and adopted service in cellular pathology. The other prominent players identified in global cellular pathology market include Gilson, Inc., MilliporeSigma, Source BioScience are other major players operating in this market.