Cellular IoT Market to Grow at 23.34% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 5.31 Million by 2022

This Cellular IoT Market report also offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Cellular IoT around the world. The Cellular IoT Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The cellular IoT market is expected to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2015 to USD 5.31 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.34% during the forecast period. This report provides valuable insights into ecosystem of this market including chipset manufacturer, and device manufacturer companies. The major players in the cellular-IoT market are Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), Sierra Wireless (Canada), U-Blox Holding AG (Switzerland), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Telit Communications PLC (U.K.), ZTE Corporation(China), Mistbase (Sweden), Sequans Communications (France) and Comm Solid GmbH (Germany).

“Growing demand for long-range connectivity and low power consumption drives the growth of NB-IoT in cellular IoT market”

The demand for long-range communication sowing to the increase in demand for connectivity between mobile objects or objects spread out across a wide area drives the growth of NB-IoT market. Moreover, NB-IoT offers low power utilization and extended coverage in comparison to existing technologies such as LoRa and SigFox and is therefore expected to be widely adopted by several industries.

Rising demand for extended network coverage and capacity to accommodate large number of connected devices are expected to drive the Market for cellular IoT. However, technology fragmentation and lack of regulation for spectrum allocation is expected to rescript the growth of this market.

Key Target Audience

IoT security companies

Automation and control system providers

Security regulatory authorities

System integrators

IoT hardware manufacturers

Managed service providers

Cloud service providers

Telecommunication service providers

IT security agencies

Investors and venture capitalists

“Smart meters and smart grids are expected to drive cellular IoT market in energy industry”

Cellular technologies are now being deployed in smart meter and smart grid for point-to-point communication with individual meters. Moreover, when utility companies opt for cellular communications, they can rely on the mobile operator to provide the network instead of bearing the cost of deploying, operating, and maintaining the entire communications infrastructure themselves. By outsourcing it to mobile operators, companies can reduce both installation costs and implementation time for their smart metering projects.

“Cellular IoT market in Asia-Pacific to grow at a high rate”

Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily for the implementation of IoT in infrastructure which is expected to drive the cellular IoT market in Asia-Pacific. In APAC, many projects are in the initial phase of designing with implementation of some ongoing projects. There are still many projects to be initialized during the forecast period which offers tremendous growth opportunities for the smart solution vendors.

The breakup of the profile of primary participants has been given below:

By Companies: Tier 1 – 20 %, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 45%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors– 35%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 50%, Europe – 30%, Asia-Pacific– 10%, and RoW – 10%

