Cellular IoT Market: Status and Outlook, Future Development 2018-2025

The global Cellular IoT Market was valued at USD 1.86 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9.85 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2018 to 2025.
What is Cellular IoT Market?
Cellular IoT is defined as a way of connecting physical devices to internet across the globe. These advanced technologies used for connectivity comprises of 3G, 4G, 5G, and LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) cellular technologies such as NB-IoT and LTE-M. It offers benefits such as global coverage, reliable connection of IoT devices, and low-cost hardware that are requirements for cellular IoT connections. Growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) has boosted the growth of Cellular IoT Market.
Global Cellular IoT Market Outlook
In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.
Growing demand for extended network coverage, increasing demand for cellular connectivity in the automotive sector and rising demand for demand for end-to-end security have been driving the global cellular IoT market. On the other hand, high IoT infrastructure costs and lacking regulation for spectrum allocation might hinder the overall market at a global level.
Decision Market reports narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The Global Cellular IoT Market is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.
Global Cellular IoT Market Competitive Landscape
The Global Cellular IoT Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sequans Communications S.A., ZTE Corporation, Gemalto NV, u-blox, Telit Communications, Ericsson AB, ARM Holdings, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Texas Instruments Incorporated. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.
Global Cellular IoT Market Segmentation, by Offering
Hardware
Software
Global Cellular IoT Market Segmentation, by Type
2G
3G
NBLTEM
4G
LTEM
NBIoT
5G
Global Cellular IoT Market Segmentation, by Application
Agriculture
Environmental Monitoring
HealthCare
Manufacturing
Automotive & Transportation
Energy
Others
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL CELLULAR IOT MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL CELLULAR IOT MARKETOUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL CELLULAR IOT MARKET , BY OFFERING
5.1 Overview
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Software
6 GLOBAL CELLULAR IOT MARKET , BY TYPE
6.1 Overview
6.2 2G
6.3 3G
6.4 NBLTEM
6.5 4G
6.6 LTEM
6.7 NBIoT
6.8 5G
7 GLOBAL CELLULAR IOT MARKET , BY APPLIACTION
7.1 Overview
7.2 Agriculture
7.3 Environmental Monitoring
7.4 HealthCare
7.5 Manufacturing
7.6 Automotive & Transportation
7.7 Energy
7.8 Others
8 GLOBAL CELLULAR IOT MARKET , BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Argentina
8.6 Rest of the World
9 GLOBAL CELLULAR IOT MARKETCOMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Share
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.4 Key Development Strategies
10 COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Qualcomm Incorporated
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
10.2 Sierra Wireless
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Financial Performance
10.2.3 Product Outlook
10.2.4 Key Developments
10.3 UBlox Holding AG
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Financial Performance
10.3.3 Product Outlook
10.3.4 Key Developments
10.4 Texas Instruments
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Financial Performance
10.4.3 Product Outlook
10.4.4 Key Developments
10.5 ZTE Corporation
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Financial Performance
10.5.3 Product Outlook
10.5.4 Key Developments
10.6 Sequans Communication
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Financial Performance
10.6.3 Product Outlook
10.6.4 Key Developments
10.7 Gemalto NV
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Financial Performance
10.7.3 Product Outlook
10.7.4 Key Developments
10.8 Telit Communications PLC
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Financial Performance
10.8.3 Product Outlook
10.8.4 Key Developments
10.9 Mistbase Communication System
10.9.1 Overview
10.9.2 Financial Performance
10.9.3 Product Outlook
10.9.4 Key Developments
10.10 Mediatek Inc.
10.10.1 Overview
10.10.2 Financial Performance
10.10.3 Product Outlook
10.10.4 Key Developments
10.11 Commsolid GmbH
10.11.1 Overview
10.11.2 Financial Performance
10.11.3 Product Outlook
10.11.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Reports
