Cellular Interception Market – Rise in Demand from End-Users to Enhance Operational Activities Propelling Growth

Cellular interception technology refers to the interception, tracking, recording, and storage of cellular communications such as phone calls, internet usage, SMSs, etc. Cellular interception technology is extensively adopted by law enforcement agencies and authorities such as governments, military & defense, and federal & local law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The technology is primarily used to gather intelligence regarding criminal or terrorist activities. Cellular interception devices are capable of active, semi-active, and passive interception of cellular information such as voice, metadata, and data transmissions.

Vendors of such devices also offer advanced capabilities such as capturing forward and reverse cellular channels during cell phone calls. These devices can capture control channel frequencies and allow monitoring of cellular communications from cellular site stations and base stations. The device allows users to perform a seamless Man-in-the-middle attack over cellular communications, where the interception device is capable of snooping in and recording telecommunication between a cellular tower and a cellular mobile device.

Cellular interception devices may be designed to be portable units that can fit within vehicles and airborne devices. Law enforcement agencies and government authorities primarily adopt CDMA and GSM cellular interception technologies. Applications of cellular interception technologies are tactical operations, and monitoring of command & control centers, borders, and airports.