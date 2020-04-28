Cellular Interception Market – Rise in Demand from End-Users to Enhance Operational Activities Propelling Growth

Cellular interception technology refers to the interception, tracking, recording, and storage of cellular communications such as phone calls, internet usage, SMSs, etc. Cellular interception technology is extensively adopted by law enforcement agencies and authorities such as governments, military & defense, and federal & local law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The technology is primarily used to gather intelligence regarding criminal or terrorist activities. Cellular interception devices are capable of active, semi-active, and passive interception of cellular information such as voice, metadata, and data transmissions.
Vendors of such devices also offer advanced capabilities such as capturing forward and reverse cellular channels during cell phone calls. These devices can capture control channel frequencies and allow monitoring of cellular communications from cellular site stations and base stations. The device allows users to perform a seamless Man-in-the-middle attack over cellular communications, where the interception device is capable of snooping in and recording telecommunication between a cellular tower and a cellular mobile device.
Cellular interception devices may be designed to be portable units that can fit within vehicles and airborne devices. Law enforcement agencies and government authorities primarily adopt CDMA and GSM cellular interception technologies. Applications of cellular interception technologies are tactical operations, and monitoring of command & control centers, borders, and airports.
A rise in the adoption of advanced technologies is leading toward improved and modified operational activities. Due to this, the demand for targeted communication, location tracking, and cyber solutions is increasing among end-users, especially in the public sector.
The solutions offer safety and security and help in collecting military intelligence. Additionally, a rise in criminal activities as well as terrorism around the globe is expected to drive the adoption of cellular interception systems by law enforcement agencies and government organizations. The systems improve safety and security and enhance military and law enforcement intelligence. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the cellular interception market during the forecast period.
The cellular interception market has been segmented based on component, technology, system, application, and geography. In terms of component, the hardware segment of the cellular interception market is anticipated to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to strong demand for devices capable of intercepting newer communication technologies such as 3G/4G/LTE and satellite communications.
The hardware segment is projected to constitute more than 75% share of the global market. In terms of system, the tactical interception systems (IBIS – in between interception system) segment is projected to dominate the global cellular interception market. The IBIS cellular interception system is an entirely autonomous system that has Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), and Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) networks. Moreover, it offers a portable and small IMSI catcher, which is uses for large distance operations.
North America is a leading region of the cellular interception market, with more than 35% share. This is mainly due to strong penetration of cellular interception system technology across the public sector such as in government organizations and law enforcement agencies in the region.
In addition, the growth of the cellular interception market across the region is mainly supplemented by an increase in demand for cellular communication transmission using advanced technologies such as 3G/4G/LTE. The market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to offer attractive growth opportunities in the coming years.
The global cellular interception market is segmented as below:
Global Cellular Interception Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
Global Cellular Interception Market, by Technology
- Code-division Multiple Access (CDMA)
- Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)
- Active GSM System
- Passive GSM System
- Semi-active GSM System
- 3G/4G/Long-term Evolution (LTE)
- Satellite Cellular Communication System
- Hybrid System
- Others (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS)
Global Cellular Interception Market, by System
- Strategic Interception System (ULIN – Unlimited Interceptor)
- Tactical Interception System (IBIS — in-between Interception System)
Global Cellular interception market, by Application
- Public Sector
- Private Sector